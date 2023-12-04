ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 04 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.555 11.47% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 -9.76% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.545 6.86% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.056 -9.68% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.890 6.48% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.380 -9.52% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.080 6.40% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.380 5.56% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.750 -8.09% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.815 5.52% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.745 4.93% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 -4.51% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 4.84% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.520 -4.40% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.710 4.76% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.096 -4.00% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 4.74% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 8.550 -3.93% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.360 4.69% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.860 -3.91% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.030 4.64% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.125 -3.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.455 4.60% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.140 -3.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.260 4.49% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.030 -3.72% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.940 4.44% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 -3.23% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 26.200 4.34% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.840 -3.20% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.000 4.28% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.130 -3.18% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.310 4.11% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.580 3.95% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.940 -2.59%

