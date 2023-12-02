The Market In Numbers – 2 Dec 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11367.510 1.39% 0.33% 0.63% -0.92% -4.61% All Ordinaries 7285.10 0.57% -0.17% 0.49% 0.88% -1.57% S&P ASX 200 7073.20 0.46% -0.20% 0.35% 0.49% -1.81% S&P ASX 300 7024.70 0.51% -0.20% 0.37% 0.32% -1.85% Communication Services 1477.80 0.78% -0.38% -0.59% 4.73% -3.88% Consumer Discretionary 3023.90 0.44% -0.81% -1.27% 10.75% 2.72% Consumer Staples 11629.80 -0.25% -0.84% -5.60% -7.28% -12.52% Energy 10282.90 -2.34% 0.12% -12.10% -6.84% -5.03% Financials 6315.80 0.73% -0.16% 0.19% -0.67% 1.55% Health Care 38811.10 2.25% -0.01% 3.62% -6.22% -6.00% Industrials 6509.50 0.85% -0.03% -0.33% 4.41% -4.22% Info Technology 1688.60 2.30% -1.08% -1.91% 20.14% -7.70% Materials 17896.30 -0.10% -0.08% 3.93% 2.02% -0.75% Real Estate 3044.20 1.19% 0.00% 4.02% 1.37% 0.01% Utilities 8043.10 -2.51% -0.30% -4.74% -3.23% -7.91% A-REITs 1364.90 1.16% 0.02% 4.55% 2.36% 0.75% All Technology Index 2475.10 1.94% -0.50% 0.32% 23.42% 2.42% Banks 2589.40 0.55% -0.17% 0.31% -2.15% 3.71% Gold Index 7259.30 7.89% -0.44% 15.95% 22.65% 9.69% Metals & Mining 5945.80 -0.24% -0.07% 3.68% -0.03% -1.84%

The World

Index 01 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7529.35 0.55% 1.01% -1.03% 1.04% -0.03% DAX30 16397.52 2.30% 1.12% 6.57% 17.77% 1.55% Hang Seng 16830.30 -4.15% -1.25% -5.50% -14.92% -11.03% Nikkei 225 33431.51 -0.58% -0.17% 4.94% 28.12% 0.73% DJIA 36245.50 2.42% 0.82% 8.17% 9.35% 5.34% S&P500 4594.63 0.77% 0.59% 7.15% 19.67% 3.24% Nasdaq Comp 14305.03 0.38% 0.55% 8.21% 36.67% 3.75%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2034.60 2.13% -0.37% 9.13% 13.46% 6.63% Silver (oz) 25.21 6.33% 0.88% 11.50% 7.37% 11.90% Copper (lb) 3.7563 -0.31% -0.65% 1.73% 0.08% 1.06% Aluminium (lb) 0.9739 -1.49% -1.20% -3.56% -17.07% 1.68% Nickel (lb) 7.3547 0.06% -3.32% -13.65% -42.52% -17.36% Zinc (lb) 1.1262 -1.78% -1.07% -2.03% -17.01% 7.40% Uranium (lb) weekly 80.75 4.53% 0.00% 17.88% 69.64% 43.68% Iron Ore (t) 131.13 -1.44% 1.13% 10.06% 18.74% 15.12%

Energy

Index 01 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 76.08 -0.46% -2.37% -17.04% -2.55% 8.90% Brent Crude 82.83 1.79% -0.47% -12.94% 1.66% 11.47%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

