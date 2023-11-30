Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 30, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APX ARU BSL DOW HSN KGN LOV MPL NWL PPS (2) SGM STO (2) WEB (3)

PPS PRAEMIUM LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $0.43

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PPS)) as Buy (1) -

Praemium has issues a material downgrade to its first half earnings guidance, now expecting to deliver earnings -20% lower than the first half of FY23. Canaccord Genuity has lowered its first half forecast to $9.1m from $12.4m, and full year forecast to $20.9m from $26.5m.

A number of drivers contributed to the decline, including lower average platform revenue margins and the impact of strategic investment, with investment targeting a longer-term earnings increase.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to 71 cents from $1.20.

This report was published on November 24, 2023.

Target price is $0.71 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $0.28

If PPS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 65% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.33.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Wilsons rates ((PPS)) as Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight (3) -

Praemium has announced a sharp rise in operating costs due to strong reinvestment in systems, people and risk as a new investment team on-boards, observes Wilsons.

The broker expects price increase will be in order but given challenges on the high net worth front and the now likely to delay in earnings recovery at a time when competition is intensifying, pulls in its horns.

EPS forecasts fall sharply across FY24 and FY25.

Rating is reduced to Market Weight from Overweight. Target falls to 40c from 86c.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: minus $0.03 (current price is over target).

If PPS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.89.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.44.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

SGM SIMS LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $13.44

Jarden rates ((SGM)) as Neutral (3) -

Following up on the announced operational review at FY23 results, Sims now intends to proceed with a full strategic review of its UK Metals business.

Jarden considers this a positive development, as long as management can redeploy capital more productively elsewhere.

Management has received expressions of interest from potential buyers for the UK Metals business, and will contemplate strategic partnerships, co-investment or divestment.

The Neutral rating and $14.66 target are unchanged.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $14.66 Current Price is $13.44 Difference: $1.22

If SGM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.88, suggesting downside of -4.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.70 cents and EPS of 35.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 41.6, implying annual growth of -55.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 29.30 cents and EPS of 97.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 104.9, implying annual growth of 152.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 45.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

STO SANTOS LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $6.94

Goldman Sachs rates ((STO)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs revises down its forecasts for Santos following the company's investor day.

Production guidance was a miss on the broker's forecasts due to a faster than expected fall in WA gas production.

The broker appreciates the detail in the update, the company breaking down each asset.

The broker expects Pikka to be a major area of company focus over the next two years and believes it will be a strong contributor to earning from 2026 onward.

Meanwhile, Barossa regulatory uncertainty continues and the broker suspects delays in regulatory approval could result in a decline in capital expenditure over 2023 and 2024 but fears delays could eventually result in costs overruns if approval is granted.

EPS forecasts tick up. FY25 divend forecasts fall.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls -3% to $8.55.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $8.55 Current Price is $6.94 Difference: $1.61

If STO meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.38, suggesting upside of 35.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.67 cents and EPS of 70.91 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 70.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 30.18 cents and EPS of 79.96 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.9, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

