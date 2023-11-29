Mountain Assets Spearheads Innovative NDIS Housing Project in Bunbury Amidst Critical Shortage

PR NewsWire | 3:00 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Assets, in collaboration with ALAMMC Developments PTY LTD, is excited to announce a significant fundraising initiative for a pioneering Specialist Disability Housing project in Bunbury, Western Australia. This project is a direct response to the substantial unmet demand for specialist disability housing in the region, addressing a critical shortage that affects thousands of Australians.

Bunbury: A Region in Need
Bunbury, known for its idyllic setting and strong community feel, is facing a severe shortage of housing suitable for NDIS participants. The project, located at 18 Halsey Street, South Bunbury, WA, is designed to cater to individuals with extreme functional impairment or high support needs. With over 395,000 individuals living with a disability in Western Australia, and a significant portion of them in need of specialized accommodation, this project is not just timely but essential.

A Vision for Inclusive Living
Set to be completed by July 2026, the Bunbury project will feature 20 purpose-built townhouses, offering a blend of comfort, independence, and community integration for its residents. These homes are not just living spaces; they are a testament to Mountain Assets’ commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

Investing in Change
This fundraising initiative offers investors a unique opportunity to contribute to a project that is both financially rewarding and socially responsible. The project promises stable, government-backed rental income, with anticipated returns of up to 10% per annum, and a strong market demand for such specialized accommodation.

Join Us in Making a Difference
Mountain Assets invites you to be part of this transformative project. By investing in the Bunbury Specialist Disability Housing project, you are not only securing a financial return but also contributing to solving the critical shortage of disability housing in Western Australia.

About Mountain Assets
Mountain Assets is a leading Australian finance broker, renowned for pairing profitable outcomes with social impact. With a history of successful projects, Mountain Assets is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for suitable disability accommodation across Australia.

Contact Information

For more information about the Bunbury Specialist Disability Housing project and investment opportunities, please contact Mountain Assets at:

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-11-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Collins Foods: Fast Food Resilience & Taco Bell Turnaround

1:56 PM - Australia
3
SMSFundamentals: Inflation Beats Covid, Markets As Retirement Influencer

12:06 PM - SMSFundamentals
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 29, 2023

11:11 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2023

9:59 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
TEAM IM Selects Oracle Alloy to Build New Zealand’s First Locally Owned and Operated Hyperscale Cloud

Nov 14 2023 - PR NewsWire
2
Rudi’s View: Between Perception & Reality

Nov 15 2023 - Rudi's View
3
Rudi’s View: Quality In Stocks; What Is It Good For?

Nov 22 2023 - Rudi's View
4
Fat Tail Investment Research Launches “Fat Tail Daily”

Nov 01 2023 - PR NewsWire
5
Material Matters: The Outlook For Aluminium and Copper & Stock Picks

Nov 09 2023 - Commodities
6
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 31-10-2023

Nov 01 2023 - ESG Focus