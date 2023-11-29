Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 29, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:11 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALK BSL CAA CLV DEG GMD GOR (2) HLS HUB IPH JHX KAR LOV MIN MND (2) MPL PPS PXA RED SLR SVW TNE WEB

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.65

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis has initiated coverage on a number of emerging domestic gold stocks, including Alkane Resources. Of these stocks, Moelis indicated a preference for where business is improving, namely Alkane Resources, Genesis Minerals ((GMD)) and Silver Lake Resources ((SLR)).

Alkane Resources is currently reinvesting in its Tomingley asset to establish production at the nearby Roswell and San Antonio mines, alongside processing plant updates. These activities should support an extended mine life to 2031.

Moelis expects material growth for Alkane Resources as it emerges from this period of reinvestment. The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.05.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $1.05 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.405

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $20.39

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Overweight (2) -

BlueScope Steel's December-half trading update reiterated guidance, narrowing it to the top half of its target range.

The end of the auto-workers strike (and the beginning of higher US steel speads) drove the higher confidence forecasts, advises Jarden, assuring near-term earnings with the risk to the upside.

On the ESG front, Jarden observes the company's safety metrics continue to lag its long-term average and will most likely require higher prioritisation; is making progress on net zero targets; and met governance expectations with its seamless chair transiation. The broker appreciates the possibilities from the development of its Port Kembla land bank.

EPS forecasts rise for FY25. Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $24.90 from $24.50.

This report was published on November 22, 2023.

Target price is $24.90 Current Price is $20.39 Difference: $4.51

If BSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.96, suggesting downside of -7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 180.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 174.8, implying annual growth of -19.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 206.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 195.9, implying annual growth of 12.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

CAA CAPRAL LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $8.70

Taylor Collison rates ((CAA)) as Outperform & Accumulate (2) -

Taylor Collison has initiated coverage on aluminium extruder Capral with an Outperform rating and a $10.97 target price.

While the broker expects a macro slowing from here to 2025, it expects the -18% national structural "underbuild" will supporting housing prices and construction, and points to the new home bonus of $3bn for the states, and a program to build 1.2m new homes with solid volume forecast to come to market by the end of FY24.

Taylor Collison considers the shares to be undervalued and says the market has underestimated the growth potential in its industrial division and the likely pace of the residential construction rebound by early FY25.

The broker says the company is also to take advantage of the 15,000T solar market through a low carbon aluminium offering and cladding rectification. This also places the company in a better position should a carbon border adjustment mechanism be introduced and the broker expects Capral is also likely to benefit from the covid-inspired fall in imports (although some reversion to the norm is likely).

The company holds zero net debt, $41m in cash and a $80m financing facility, putting it in a good position to pitch for market dominance, says the broker.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $10.97 Current Price is $8.70 Difference: $2.27

If CAA meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 168.10 cents and EPS of 64.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 19.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.59.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 136.30 cents and EPS of 64.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 15.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.59.

