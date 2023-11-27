Research To Download: Djerriwarrh, Mirrabooka, Rarex, SSH Group, Wellnex & More

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full.

-Amaero International ((3DA)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C0D6161-9A77-0B6C-0F6BB6EE2D4383F1

Australian Foundation Investment Company ((AFI)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=90326F0F-AC74-AC8C-DE29722A6A046747

Djerriwarrh Investments ((DJW)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=90A99499-C293-E7B3-C77919E580C88F92

-Lakes Blue Energy ((LKO)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C1FE1BA-B398-2747-D001F157FEFCC02E

Mirrabooka Investments ((MIR)): by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=905E3519-FFC9-7B32-51FA257C710E8934

Pacific Equity Partners Capital Solutions Fund (Australasia): by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=90759928-9F7E-217B-522FB7897CAC3B02

Platinum Asia Investments ((PAI)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=908BF71F-AFA5-D302-905DC118EBCE8357

Platinum Capital ((PMC)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=909CD62C-A91F-A4A0-8373A6C2FEE8A76B

-Rarex ((REE)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C2DFAFC-0345-042C-E4FB81508C518613

SSH Group ((SSH)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=90D22D7E-A4EB-832F-1A3023D3617FE9F1

-Wellnex Life ((WNX)) by Vested Equities: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5BFBF005-A191-B811-4262614607AA0FB4

-Wrkr ((WRK)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C3C581D-F596-B09A-AAD2A9B58A014C1E

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

