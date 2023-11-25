The Market In Numbers – 25 Nov 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 24 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11211.220 0.31% 4.22% -0.75% -2.28% -5.92% All Ordinaries 7244.10 -0.23% 3.97% -0.08% 0.31% -2.13% S&P ASX 200 7040.80 -0.12% 3.84% -0.11% 0.03% -2.26% S&P ASX 300 6989.20 -0.15% 3.83% -0.14% -0.19% -2.35% Communication Services 1466.40 -1.43% 1.62% -1.36% 3.92% -4.62% Consumer Discretionary 3010.70 -1.54% 3.38% -1.70% 10.27% 2.28% Consumer Staples 11658.40 -1.36% -1.46% -5.37% -7.05% -12.30% Energy 10528.90 2.07% -5.08% -10.00% -4.61% -2.76% Financials 6270.30 0.92% 3.21% -0.54% -1.38% 0.81% Health Care 37958.40 -0.62% 9.23% 1.34% -8.28% -8.07% Industrials 6454.90 -0.78% 5.65% -1.17% 3.53% -5.03% Info Technology 1650.60 -2.96% 3.72% -4.12% 17.44% -9.78% Materials 17914.10 0.20% 4.90% 4.04% 2.13% -0.65% Real Estate 3008.50 -1.93% 9.48% 2.80% 0.18% -1.16% Utilities 8250.20 -0.96% -3.90% -2.28% -0.74% -5.54% A-REITs 1349.30 -1.80% 9.75% 3.36% 1.19% -0.40% All Technology Index 2428.10 -1.73% 5.80% -1.59% 21.07% 0.48% Banks 2575.30 1.04% 3.35% -0.24% -2.68% 3.14% Gold Index 6728.50 -0.04% -1.12% 7.48% 13.68% 1.67% Metals & Mining 5960.30 0.41% 4.26% 3.93% 0.21% -1.60%

The World

Index 24 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7488.20 -0.21% 2.27% -1.58% 0.49% -0.58% DAX30 16029.49 0.69% 8.23% 4.18% 15.12% -0.73% Hang Seng 17559.42 0.60% 2.61% -1.41% -11.23% -7.17% Nikkei 225 33625.53 0.12% 8.97% 5.55% 28.86% 1.32% DJIA 35390.15 1.27% 7.07% 5.62% 6.77% 2.86% S&P500 4559.34 1.00% 8.72% 6.33% 18.75% 2.45% Nasdaq Comp 14250.85 0.89% 10.89% 7.80% 36.16% 3.36%

Metals & Minerals

Index 24 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1992.10 0.53% -0.17% 6.86% 11.09% 4.40% Silver (oz) 23.71 -0.17% 1.37% 4.87% 0.98% 5.24% Copper (lb) 3.7678 1.81% 3.49% 2.04% 0.38% 1.37% Aluminium (lb) 0.9886 -0.45% -0.50% -2.10% -15.82% 3.22% Nickel (lb) 7.3505 -3.27% -11.10% -13.70% -42.55% -17.41% Zinc (lb) 1.1466 -0.78% 3.01% -0.25% -15.51% 9.35% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.25 5.46% 5.10% 12.77% 62.29% 37.46% Iron Ore (t) 133.05 2.80% 8.58% 11.68% 20.48% 16.80%

Energy

Index 24 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 76.43 4.80% -7.39% -16.66% -2.10% 9.40% Brent Crude 81.37 4.99% -7.31% -14.47% -0.14% 9.50%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms