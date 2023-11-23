Material Matters: Crude Oil And Five Gold Miners

Commodities | 12:02 PM

Weakening demand amidst strong supply of commodities; OPEC to update oil production quotas; Moelis initiates coverage of five Australian gold miners.

-Global demand for commodities easing, supply strong

-OPEC production decision critical for oil prices

-Moelis initiates coverage of Australian gold miners

By Greg Peel

Supply Exceeding Demand

The market balance across commodity sectors is easing, Citi notes, due to strong supply and weakening demand. The broker suggests this trend is likely to continue until demand picks up in the June quarter of 2024.

Narrowing refinery margins are keeping oil processing volumes low, and China’s apparent oil demand moderated in October. Despite these recent declines, Citi notes demand growth for 2023 looks robust at 2.3mb/d. Record US oil production of 13.2mb/d is partially mitigating OPEC-Plus output losses. For LNG, ample inventories in Europe and Asia are capping the upside for prices.

Gold is benefitting from the tailwinds of heightened geopolitical risk, a weaker US dollar and retreating US bond yields.

Softer economic activity in developed markets, stronger supply and geopolitical issues are keeping industrial metals on a weaker footing. Refined supply is increasing for copper and aluminium in China.

Prices for the battery metals, lithium and cobalt, continue to fall, as demand remains weak despite stronger electric vehicle (EV) sales (although sales growth is weakening). An oversupply of batteries is keeping demand weak.

Iron ore prices are rising on expectations of more stimulus aimed at reviving China’s property markets, Citi notes, but the impact of those measures is yet to show up in any property indicators. Depleting inventories in China and declining exports from Brazil and Australia are expected to continue to support the price.

Oil and OPEC

OPEC production decisions are important for the oil market, Morgan Stanley notes, but they are especially critical now. In the end, the broker expects OPEC-Plus to continue to restrain production and stabilise oil inventories broadly at current levels. That still supports Brent crude in the mid-US$80s per barrel, Morgan Stanley estimates.

Looking ahead, much depends on OPEC's upcoming production decisions, the broker points out. Demand growth this year has been strong at 2.2 mb/d, and demand grew well above the historical trend rate. However, this is likely to slow down in 2024 – Morgan Stanley pegs next year's growth at 1.2 mb/d.