Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 22, 2023

A11 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED.

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.53

Wilsons rates ((A11)) as Overweight (1) -

Atlantic Lithium has been granted prospecting licenses for the Bewadze and Senya Beraku sites. Wilsons notes little to no modern exploration has been undertaken across the now licensed areas, and Atlantic Lithium is planning extensive work to evaluate potential.

The broker considers this the latest in a stream of positive news from Atlantic Lithium, and sees the license approval as demonstrative of the Ghanian government's desire to support Atlantic Lithium's exploration efforts.

The Overweight rating and target price of 95 cents are retained.

This report was published on November 14, 2023.

Target price is $0.95 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.425

If A11 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 81% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 131.25.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $3.85

Wilsons rates ((ABB)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons notes a number of levers at Aussie Broadband's disposal to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, not only delivering from strong first quarter broadband subscriber additions, but also the proposed Symbio ((SYM)) purchase and additional capital held by the company.

The broker sees the Symbio acquisition as earnings accretive, and notes there are likely further incremental merger and acquisition opportunities in the current market, with Aussie Broadband alluding to being progressed on a number of opportunities.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.20 from $3.76.

This report was published on November 15, 2023.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $3.85 Difference: $0.35

If ABB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.92.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 22.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.19.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $9.29

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity's assessment of the merger between Allkem and Livent is that it makes strategic sense.

While there is a roughly even split on net asset values, the broker says the attraction of higher multiples has fallen for now.

The broker suspects strategic windfalls and the possibility of higher trading multiples over the long term may convince investors to support the merger, which it considers to be "mostly fair".

Should the merger fall through, Canaccord Genuity spies strong upside for Allkem. Buy rating and $18.50 target price retained.

This report was published on November 14, 2023.

Target price is $18.50 Current Price is $9.29 Difference: $9.21

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 99% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.76, suggesting upside of 75.5%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.5, implying annual growth of -34.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of 41.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $40.75

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Upgrade to Buy from Overweight (1) -

On November 10, prior to FY23 results for Aristocrat Leisure on November 15, Jarden upgraded its rating to Buy from Overweight given ongoing market share gains across an elevated US gaming market. The target was also increased to $47 from $41.90.

Following the results, the target was increased further to $47.20 from $47 as revenue exceeded the broker's expectation by 2%, but was in line with consensus. Strong operating cash flow generation resulted in a stronger year-end cash balance.

Jarden's Buy rating was retained.

The analysts highlight Aristocrat Leisure offers above market earnings and operating free cash flow (FCF) growth, a high return on invested capital (ROIC) and a debt-free balance sheet with ample buyback support.

This report was published on November 17, 2023.

Target price is $47.20 Current Price is $40.75 Difference: $6.45

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $45.24, suggesting upside of 11.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 77.00 cents and EPS of 220.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 211.4, implying annual growth of -5.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 68.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 87.00 cents and EPS of 249.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 227.1, implying annual growth of 7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 74.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $12.26

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALQ)) as Buy (1) -

ALS Ltd's 1H underlying profit beat forecasts by Goldman Sachs and consensus by 2% and 1%, respectively, due to the performance of Life sciences, slightly offset by lower-than-expected Commodities revenue.

Also, growth in Environmental stayed strong, partially offset by slowdown in Pharmaceutical business, explains the broker.

Management guided to FY24 underlying profit of $310-325m, in line with Goldman Sachs estimates for $320m.

The broker's forecasts earnings changes are minimal, but the target falls to $13.70 from $14.10 on an adjusted multiple. The Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on November 15, 2023.

Target price is $13.70 Current Price is $12.26 Difference: $1.44

If ALQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.94, suggesting downside of -2.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 67.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.0, implying annual growth of 12.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 70.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.7, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

