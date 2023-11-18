The Market In Numbers – 18 Nov 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 17 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11176.970 0.33% 3.90% -1.06% -2.58% -6.21% All Ordinaries 7261.00 1.18% 4.21% 0.16% 0.54% -1.90% S&P ASX 200 7049.40 1.04% 3.96% 0.01% 0.15% -2.14% S&P ASX 300 6999.50 1.04% 3.98% 0.01% -0.04% -2.21% Communication Services 1487.60 -1.33% 3.09% 0.07% 5.42% -3.24% Consumer Discretionary 3057.90 0.09% 5.00% -0.16% 12.00% 3.88% Consumer Staples 11819.30 0.07% -0.10% -4.06% -5.77% -11.09% Energy 10315.80 -1.88% -7.00% -11.82% -6.54% -4.73% Financials 6213.20 -0.53% 2.27% -1.44% -2.28% -0.10% Health Care 38194.80 1.68% 9.91% 1.97% -7.71% -7.50% Industrials 6505.50 1.37% 6.48% -0.39% 4.35% -4.28% Info Technology 1700.90 3.92% 6.88% -1.20% 21.02% -7.03% Materials 17879.10 3.11% 4.70% 3.83% 1.93% -0.85% Real Estate 3067.80 3.98% 11.64% 4.83% 2.15% 0.79% Utilities 8329.90 -0.05% -2.97% -1.34% 0.22% -4.63% A-REITs 1374.10 3.89% 11.77% 5.25% 3.05% 1.43% All Technology Index 2470.80 2.08% 7.66% 0.14% 23.20% 2.24% Banks 2548.80 -0.96% 2.29% -1.26% -3.68% 2.08% Gold Index 6731.20 2.88% -1.08% 7.52% 13.73% 1.71% Metals & Mining 5936.00 3.01% 3.83% 3.51% -0.20% -2.00%

The World

Index 17 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7504.25 1.95% 2.49% -1.36% 0.70% -0.36% DAX30 15919.16 4.49% 7.49% 3.46% 14.33% -1.42% Hang Seng 17454.19 1.46% 2.00% -2.00% -11.76% -7.73% Nikkei 225 33585.20 3.12% 8.83% 5.42% 28.71% 1.19% DJIA 34947.28 1.94% 5.73% 4.30% 5.43% 1.57% S&P500 4514.02 2.24% 7.64% 5.27% 17.57% 1.43% Nasdaq Comp 14125.48 2.37% 9.92% 6.85% 34.96% 2.45%

Metals & Minerals

Index 17 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1981.50 1.20% -0.70% 6.29% 10.50% 3.85% Silver (oz) 23.75 5.27% 1.54% 5.04% 1.15% 5.42% Copper (lb) 3.7009 1.10% 1.65% 0.22% -1.40% -0.43% Aluminium (lb) 0.9931 -1.76% -0.05% -1.65% -15.44% 3.69% Nickel (lb) 7.5992 -5.08% -8.09% -10.78% -40.61% -14.61% Zinc (lb) 1.1556 -1.51% 3.82% 0.53% -14.85% 10.20% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.25 -0.34% -0.34% 6.93% 53.89% 30.34% Iron Ore (t) 129.42 1.60% 5.61% 8.63% 17.20% 13.62%

Energy

Index 17 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 72.93 -3.51% -11.63% -20.48% -6.58% 4.39% Brent Crude 77.50 -2.98% -11.72% -18.54% -4.88% 4.29%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

