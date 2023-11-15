Insticator Launches In Australia, Expands CTV Advertiser Solutions Through Strategic Acquisition

PR NewsWire | 5:54 AM

Market-leading media solutions provider across CTV/BVOD, Display, and Video for Australia’s top independent media agencies joins Insticator’s rapidly growing portfolio connecting direct advertiser demand with premium publishers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Insticator – the #1 Google Certified Publisher Partner (GCPP) for CTV – has continued their trend of rapid expansion in CTV and advertiser solutions by announcing the acquisition of a top managed-service media solutions provider in Australia. This acquisition, now rebranded as Insticator Australia, partners with the region’s largest independent media agencies to deliver impressive results for end clients such as Acer and Suzuki.

Insticator Australia’s CTV Attribution Dashboard solves one of the biggest challenges facing the CTV industry today by providing clients access to real performance metrics. This dashboard shows the true value their CTV advertising is driving for their business.

In addition to heightened digital media solutions, the acquisition brings with it a talented team of media experts who excel at helping clients navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving CTV marketplace.

"I am blown away by both the technology and the strength and longevity of their client relationships, CTV attribution has been a long-standing problem in the industry, so I’m happy to have a team and product that now solves that issue," said Insticator CEO & Founder Zack Dugow. "The opportunities from bringing together demand-side CTV innovators with our leading CTV publisher capabilities are limitless."

CTV — short for Connected TV — enables advertisers to place their messaging in premium content through streaming apps on next-generation smart televisions and similar devices, creating a new frontier for businesses to get in front of their potential customers. Known as BVOD in Australia, this industry has skyrocketed in the first years of the decade, as more and more consumers "cut the cord" with linear television and consume content exclusively through apps.

"We are full-speed ahead with BVOD," said Deryck Wills – Managing Director of Insticator Australia who came on board with his team through the acquisition. "I could not be more thrilled to join a company like Insticator, whose innovations in CTV/BVOD offer new possibilities through their publisher solutions and partnerships."

This latest acquisition comes hot on the heels of another demand-side acquisition: Balihoo , the leader in multi-location marketing, was acquired in April. This pivotal move not only connects Insticator’s publisher clients directly with demand from top franchisors and multi-location clients in the US and North America but also uniquely positions Insticator to bridge the gap between supply and demand. These strategic, demand-side acquisitions empower Insticator to offer comprehensive solutions across CTV monetization, content engagement, commenting, video on demand, display advertising, website monetization, and more.

About Insticator

Insticator holds three key beliefs: the future of social media is distributed, not siloed in the walled gardens of today; publishers deserve a one-stop shop for maximizing ad revenue; and local brick-and-mortar businesses thrive with digital media automation. Insticator diverse company portfolio includes OKO , the #1 GCPP for CTV, and Balihoo, the leader in multi-location marketing. Augmenting these offerings are Insticator-branded products designed to empower publishers in boosting engagement within their ecosystems, fostering active user interactions with site content and each other. This commitment extends globally with the expansion of Insticator into Australia, positioning it as a premier provider of managed-service media solutions.

Collectively, Insticator has reached over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Pearle Vision, Trek, Ancestry, Investing Channel, Brit+Co, Evolve Media, and many more.

Insticator is a proud 6x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies , a 2x recipient of Deloitte’s Fast 500, recognized on Crain’s New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday’s Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek’s Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

