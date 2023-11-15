Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 15, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:32 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

STO SANTOS LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $7.28

Goldman Sachs rates ((STO)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs observes uncertainty continues for Santos's offshore approvals but considers delays will have a minimal affect on valuations.

The broker also highlights a risk of project delays and capital expenditure as regulators move through a backlog of approvals.

Buy rating retained, the broker's valuation is not including Barossa. Target price is $7.20.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $7.20 Current Price is $7.28 Difference: minus $0.08 (current price is over target).

If STO meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.52, suggesting upside of 30.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.64 cents and EPS of 69.34 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 72.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 37.69 cents and EPS of 78.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.7, implying annual growth of 4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TIE TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.59

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TIE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Tietto Minerals' 7.02%-shareholder, Hong Kong-listed Zhaojin Mining Industry, has launched an all-cash off-market takeover proposal at 58cps but the targeted company's directors have unanimously rejected the proposal.

Canaccord Genuity points out its current valuation is 45c, but heavily risked. Unwinding the risking, the broker's valuation would jump to 90c, all else being equal.

The Speculative Buy rating and 45c target are unchanged.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.59 Difference: minus $0.14 (current price is over target).

If TIE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

TPD TALON ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TPD)) as Downgrade to Hold from Speculative Buy (3) -

If everything goes according to plan, Talon Energy won't be a stand-alone operation for much longer. Target and suitor Strike Energy ((STX)) are aiming for a meeting in early December to work out the details.

Canaccord Genuity has downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy, with a 24c price target.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $24.00 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $23.82

If TPD meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 13233% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

WDS WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $32.62

Goldman Sachs rates ((WDS)) as No Rating (-1) -

Goldman Sachs observes uncertainty continues for both of Woodside Energy's offshore approvals but considers delays will have a minimal affect on valuations.

The broker also highlights a risk of project delays and capital expenditure as regulators work through a backlog of approvals.

The broker's target price, which includes 50% of Scarborough is $35.80.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $35.80 Current Price is $32.62 Difference: $3.18

If WDS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.40, suggesting upside of 11.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 208.02 cents and EPS of 259.27 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 250.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 191.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 247.21 cents and EPS of 309.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 260.2, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 192.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

