Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 14, 2023

HLI HELIA GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $3.79

Goldman Sachs rates ((HLI)) as Buy (1) -

September quarterly data submitted to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) by Helia Group shows the group was run-rating better than Goldman Sachs prior forecasts.

An improvement for incurred claims was partially offset by unrealised losses on the investment portfolio, explain the analysts.

The broker's target rises to $4.09 from $4.05 and the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on November 3, 2023.

JHG JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $37.97

Jarden rates ((JHG)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Janus Henderson's third quarter earnings per share have far surpassed Jarden's expectations, despite continued outflows, helped by stronger management fee margins and robust cost management.

The company's board approved a $150m buyback, leaving Janus Henderson with the option to pursue capital management. Jarden remains cautious on near-term flows given weaker fund performance, expecting the company to suffer outflows for up to a further two years.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target price increases to $39.70 from $37.05.

This report was published on November 2, 2023.

NDO NIDO EDUCATION LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.93

Moelis rates ((NDO)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

As a result of its incubator partnership model, Nido Education has the opportunity to acquire high-quality, custom-built, long day care (LDC) early childhood education centres, explains Moelis.

The company manages these centres from initial opening, notes the broker, and holds an exclusive option to acquire once key operating metrics have been achieved.

Moelis initiates research coverage with a Buy rating and $1.34 target.

Occupancy across the 52 existing owned centres is expected to rise to 86% by 2026 from 74% in 2023. Also, around 15 centres per year should be acquired through the incubator pipeline, thereby growing the centre network to 84 by 2026, explains the broker.

This report was published on November 3, 2023.

NEU NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $14.33

Wilsons rates ((NEU)) as Overweight (1) -

Sales of Daybue in the third quarter, as announced by Neuren Pharmaceuticals' partner Acadia, have exceeded guidance totalling US$66.9m. Wilsons notes Centres of Excellence are providing much higher pent up demand than expected.

Acadia is already guiding to a strong fourth quarter, with expectations of Daybue sales between US$80 and US$87.5m implying a run rate above US$350m heading into the new year.

The Overweight rating and target price of $22.21 are retained.

This report was published on November 3, 2023.

