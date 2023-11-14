Altium: Low In Place

Technicals | 10:45 AM

By Michael Gable

During the past week, the S&P 500 Index stalled for a few days as expected and then broke through the next resistance level. So far, it appears to be trading well. Locally, on the other hand, we have seen a bit more weakness as stocks trade ex-dividend, but we are not getting any major selling into the bounce and this bodes well for our market.

The charting section of this week's report has a look at a technology stock that appear to be trading well on the back of falling yields – Altium ((ALU)).

We last looked at ALU on 12 September and noted the risk of the shares falling lower towards $41. We can see that the shares fell back towards that support zone near $40 – $41 before bouncing again. We have buy signals on both the RSI and MACD and we are therefore confident that a low is in place and ALU is on the way back up. Current levels are a buying opportunity. Light resistance is likely to be found at $44 and $46, but we should see a retest of the $48 level.

