Research To Download: Actinogen, Freelancer, Lepidico, State Gas, & More

-Actinogen Medical ((ACW)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2B537F21-A3D7-CB04-98294578CBAE8E12

-Amaero International ((3DA)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A4C4D98-A564-C695-414ACEA1A141A73C

-Australis Oil & Gas ((ATS)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A59F564-036B-75B2-A6CDE72000C11022

-Carly Holdings ((CL8)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A684DC6-07F3-12F8-33181EA90EC7CEF6

–Empire Energy Group ((EEG)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A7278F7-E43D-05C6-2B18DAD1F1B86AEE

-Freelancer ((FLN)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2B6BE727-9CAC-8FD6-5ABCBD81182217E8

-Kinatico ((KYP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A8CC423-BC57-3CED-81AC94376841BA17

-Lepidico ((LPD)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2B78297B-CB73-99B4-009B3E65961A739B

–Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals ((PAR)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2B3B4597-9AE2-EB4E-48D051ED9987C603

and more: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2B479EAE-E82C-26D3-F2EF1C87497A7A8B

–Pioneer Credit ((PNC)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A9EEEC4-FD21-317D-820D9A3FBF9F5B1F

-Pureprofile ((PPL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2AADF219-D114-762C-3CF5E114A12E7AA1

–Rent.com.au ((RNT)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2AC21FF2-0B11-C4C2-A4B62161DE528DD2

-State Gas ((GAS)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2A82899C-EBE8-7DC8-EA378504AB425D5C

–Wrkr ((WRK)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=2AFD4B55-D8E2-F46F-13AAE91B06ADF2A8

Plus also:

-Monthly update on Listed Managed Investments (LMIs) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=29CFD9C0-FED5-6B31-18EEA80F0D24371A

–Movers & Shakers – Pharma & Biotech – Monthly update by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=29DA36B6-A073-C608-555A02D8E7F10E77

–Movers & Shakers – Small Cap Industrial – Monthly update: by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=29E26AC8-FBFE-0CC5-DD664CCB97F30DED

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

