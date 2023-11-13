Gillette & Braun sign Major Partnership with Movember

PR NewsWire | Nov 13 2023

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among younger men.

This November, Procter & Gamble’s leading grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the leading not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer, and struggling with mental health.

Gillette has been a proud supporter of Movember for the past five years, donating $600,000 to the cause. Procter & Gamble is now officially a major sponsor of Movember with both Gillette and Braun coming onboard to support the cause.

"We are tremendously excited about our three-year partnership and what we have planned together in and outside of Movember. We have achieved great success already with Gillette, and we’re delighted to now also have Braun as a major partner," said Kieran Ryan, Director of Partnerships and New Business at Movember.

Since 2006, Movember has invested more than $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects with a focus on prostate and testicular cancer. They’ve also funded four prostate cancer registries and more than 1300 projects globally.

"At Procter & Gamble, we believe in being a force for growth and a force for good in the communities where we live and work. As globally leading men’s grooming brands, we can think of no better way to show our support locally here in Australia, than through Movember and its community of participants and supporters," Adrian Janjua, Shave Care Vice President and Commercial Leader, Procter & Gamble said.

"Our goal is to serve people beyond our market-leading brands and be there in greater times of need. Through our support of Movember we’ll be doing just that throughout our partnership," Janjua continued.

Funds raised through the partnership will go directly to programs that are making a difference in the lives of men, their families and their communities.

Aussies wanting to get behind the cause can shop at Coles this November, where for any Gillette and King C product purchased, a donation will be made to Movember[1].

Other ways Aussies can get involved include:

GROW A MO: Become one with the Mo, because even the worst moustaches start the best conversations.

Become one with the Mo, because even the worst moustaches start the best conversations. MOVE FOR MENTAL HEALTH: Run or walk 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide every minute, every hour of every day, across the globe.

Run or walk 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide every minute, every hour of every day, across the globe. HOST A MO-MENT: Throw an event to raise funds for men’s health and surrender to having a good time.

Throw an event to raise funds for men’s health and surrender to having a good time. MO YOUR OWN WAY: Do dares. Climb mountains. Chase personal bests. Quit social media or choose your own challenge. Change the face of men’s health – on your terms.

More details on how to get involved at Movember.com or via the Movember app.

[1] Between 01/11/2023 and 30/11/2023, for every Gillette and King C Gillette product purchased at Coles, $0.50 will be donated to Movember up to a maximum donation of $160,000. Excludes Coles Express.

