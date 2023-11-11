The Market In Numbers – 11 Nov 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 10 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11140.400 0.19% 3.56% -1.38% -2.90% -6.51% All Ordinaries 7176.60 0.02% 3.00% -1.01% -0.62% -3.04% S&P ASX 200 6976.50 -0.02% 2.89% -1.02% -0.88% -3.15% S&P ASX 300 6927.30 -0.02% 2.91% -1.03% -1.08% -3.21% Communication Services 1507.70 1.34% 4.48% 1.42% 6.85% -1.93% Consumer Discretionary 3055.30 1.63% 4.91% -0.25% 11.90% 3.79% Consumer Staples 11811.00 -0.50% -0.17% -4.13% -5.83% -11.15% Energy 10513.00 -4.26% -5.23% -10.14% -4.75% -2.91% Financials 6246.20 -0.42% 2.81% -0.92% -1.76% 0.43% Health Care 37564.50 3.09% 8.09% 0.29% -9.23% -9.02% Industrials 6417.40 1.05% 5.04% -1.74% 2.93% -5.58% Info Technology 1636.70 -1.81% 2.85% -4.93% 16.45% -10.54% Materials 17339.30 -0.74% 1.54% 0.70% -1.15% -3.84% Real Estate 2950.50 0.95% 7.37% 0.82% -1.75% -3.07% Utilities 8333.70 0.86% -2.93% -1.29% 0.26% -4.59% A-REITs 1322.70 1.05% 7.59% 1.32% -0.80% -2.36% All Technology Index 2420.40 0.05% 5.47% -1.90% 20.69% 0.16% Banks 2573.40 -0.47% 3.27% -0.31% -2.75% 3.07% Gold Index 6542.70 -2.13% -3.85% 4.51% 10.54% -1.14% Metals & Mining 5762.50 -1.39% 0.80% 0.48% -3.11% -4.87%

The World

Index 10 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7360.55 -0.77% 0.53% -3.25% -1.22% -2.27% DAX30 15234.39 0.30% 2.86% -0.99% 9.41% -5.66% Hang Seng 17203.26 -2.61% 0.53% -3.40% -13.03% -9.06% Nikkei 225 32568.11 1.93% 5.54% 2.23% 24.81% -1.87% DJIA 34283.10 0.65% 3.72% 2.31% 3.43% -0.36% S&P500 4415.24 1.31% 5.28% 2.97% 15.00% -0.79% Nasdaq Comp 13798.11 2.37% 7.37% 4.38% 31.83% 0.07%

Metals & Minerals

Index 10 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1958.00 -1.34% -1.88% 5.03% 9.19% 2.62% Silver (oz) 22.56 -0.75% -3.55% -0.22% -3.92% 0.13% Copper (lb) 3.6605 -0.02% 0.54% -0.87% -2.48% -1.52% Aluminium (lb) 1.0109 0.61% 1.74% 0.11% -13.92% 5.54% Nickel (lb) 8.0059 -0.24% -3.18% -6.00% -37.43% -10.04% Zinc (lb) 1.1733 4.12% 5.41% 2.07% -13.54% 11.89% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.50 0.00% 0.00% 7.30% 54.41% 30.78% Iron Ore (t) 127.38 1.44% 3.95% 6.92% 15.35% 11.83%

Energy

Index 10 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 75.58 -8.37% -8.42% -17.59% -3.19% 8.19% Brent Crude 79.88 -7.98% -9.01% -16.04% -1.96% 7.50%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms