In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 10-11-23

Weekly Reports | 10:42 AM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

MADER GROUP LIMITED ((MAD)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Moelis.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Mader Group's September-quarter result appears to have pleased Moelis, and management reiterated FY24 guidance.

The company experienced strong growth in both its North American and Australian operations.

The company clsoed the quarter with net debt of $40.4m, down from $42.7m at June 30, thanks to strong cash flow and capital management.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral. Target price is steady at $7.65.

SITEMINDER LIMITED ((SDR)) Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

While SiteMinder's share price declined -15% in the final two weeks of October, Wilsons has reiterated its belief that this should be considered an attractive entry point for investors despite broader market uncertainty.

The company not only exceeded the broker's first quarter revenue expectations, but also announced two new transactional products that Wilsons expects to support medium-term growth and free cash flow. The broker's confidence in the medium-term outlook is improving.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price increases to $4.69 from $4.65.

TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED ((TCL)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs is feeling vindicated for its cautious position on traffic recovery as the work-from-home trend continues to limit upside and a new normal appears to have set in.

The broker observes that spreads have stabilised at lower levels, dampening upside, and that the rate outlook is improving, predicting US and Australian 10-year bond yields will ease by December 30.

Transurban Group's rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell. Target price eases to $13.10 from $13.50.

Analyst coverage switches to Joseph Kusia from Niraj Shah.

Downgrade

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED ((BSE)) Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Buy by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Canaccord Genuity downgrades its rating for Base Resources to Speculative Buy from Buy after 1Q production of all products fell short of expectations.

Management switched to campaign processing at the mineral separation plant (MSP) in order to maximise recoveries, explain the analysts, resulting in extended plant shutdowns and a MSP feed which lagged production.

Bulk shipments overseas continued, notes Canaccord, and the stockpile will now take longer to build. A 70c target is set.