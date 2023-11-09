Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 09, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 1:59 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALC APE ARX (2) ASG BGL CXO DDR ERD IAG ING (2) INR IPD (2) KED LGP MDR PWR RSG SUN TWE VHM

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.07

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Alcidion Group's 1Q results only slightly missed Canaccord Genuity's forecasts but a September 30 cash balance of $6.5m prompted a $5m capital raise and a $1m share purchase plan at 7.5cps.

There were several one-off larger cash costs incurred in the quarter such as FY23 bonuses, annual and software insurance renewals, and a larger GST payment, explains the analyst.

Management retained guidance for positive earnings (EBITDA) and operating cash flow for FY24, with relatively stable costs and scale anticipated beginning in FY25.

The broker's Buy rating is unchanged and the price target falls to 13c from 16c.

This report was published on November 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.07 Difference: $0.057

If ALC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.33.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $13.47

Jarden rates ((APE)) as Overweight (2) -

Based on revenue and margin trends across six auto dealers in the US, Jarden reiterates its Overweight stance on ASX-listed dealers in the belief near-term trends will remain "sturdy" in Australia.

The broker notes some challenges in the US for sourcing used vehicles, along with the ongoing slide in used car prices post-covid.

The analysts suggest medium-term services/parts revenues should be underpinned, due to an equivalent cost to repair an EV and ICE vehicle.

The Overweight rating and $16.25 target for Eagers Automotive are maintained.

This report was published on November 1, 2023.

Target price is $16.25 Current Price is $13.47 Difference: $2.78

If APE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.75, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 66.80 cents and EPS of 111.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 113.6, implying annual growth of -6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 66.90 cents and EPS of 111.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 107.2, implying annual growth of -5.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.80

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Following an in-line 2Q result for Aroa Biosurgery and unchanged FY24 guidance, Canaccord Genuity notes the key focus will switch to commercial progress for Myriad and the performance of distribution partner TELA Bio.

The broker believes the September 30 cash balance of NZ$34m will suffice for the expanding commercial operations and investment in clinical trials.

Buy rating and $1.50 target maintained. The analyst anticipates long-term sustainable growth prospects in line with ongoing salesforce growth and investment.

This report was published on November 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $0.80 Difference: $0.7

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 87% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 87.43.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.65 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.57.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery has retained guidance for FY24 with the release of the Q2 trading update. Wilsons notes the company is scheduled to report H1 financials on November 28th.

The broker continues to view this company as operating from a strong position. Despite already high expectations, Wilsons toys with the idea that Myriad has the potential to still outperform this year.

Overweight. Target $1.69.

This report was published on November 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.69 Current Price is $0.80 Difference: $0.89

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 111% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 218.58.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.74.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.33

Jarden rates ((ASG)) as Overweight (2) -

Based on revenue and margin trends across six auto dealers in the US, Jarden reiterates is Overweight stance on ASX-listed dealers in the belief near-term trends will remain "sturdy" in Australia.

The broker notes some challenges in the US for sourcing used vehicles, along with the ongoing slide in used car prices post-covid.

The analysts suggest medium-term services/parts revenues should be underpinned, due to an equivalent cost to repair an EV and ICE vehicle.

The Overweight rating and $3.45 target for Autosports Group are maintained.

This report was published on November 1, 2023.

Target price is $3.45 Current Price is $2.33 Difference: $1.12

If ASG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.60 cents and EPS of 35.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.51.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 21.10 cents and EPS of 36.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.35.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources