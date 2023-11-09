ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 35.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 -16.00% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.580 4.03% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.095 -13.64% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.260 4.00% XRO – XERO LIMITED 100.470 -12.42% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.280 3.13% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.760 -6.75% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.180 2.91% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.850 -6.57% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.200 2.89% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.455 -6.13% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.480 2.79% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 80.970 2.66% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.090 -5.26% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.420 2.49% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.115 -5.11% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.540 2.42% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.375 -5.06% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.845 2.42% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.570 -4.81% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.960 2.42% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.290 2.39% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.660 2.31% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.130 -4.40% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.250 2.26% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.900 -4.26% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.980 2.23% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.210 -4.18% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 29.370 2.23% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.830 -3.94% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.695 2.21% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.200 2.19% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.380 -3.80% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.880 2.13% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.715 -3.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms