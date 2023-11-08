Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 08-11-2023

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM

Download related file: Vested-REIT-Table_061123

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

PDF file attached. Guide below.

Investors looking to diversify away from straight equity can invest in property as an alternative via direct investment, or by investing in units of listed or unlisted real estate investment trusts (REIT) or the shares of property developers.

Typically a REIT will purchase a number of similar properties, maintain those properties and collect rent from tenants, and pay a distribution (dividend) to the unit holder net of maintenance costs and management fees. REITs are primarily attractive to investors for their dividend yield but also offer capital upside on property value appreciation. The bulk of listed REITs fall into three property categories: office, being office blocks usually in a CBD; retail, being shops and shopping centres; and industrial, being warehouses, logistics centres and so forth. Other variations exist.

Property developers typically purchase land, build office, retail, industrial or residential complexes, and sell those properties. Developers offer a higher risk/reward investment than REITs given the lag time between construction and sale, and the capital committed to a project. Dividend yields are typically lower but capital up/downside typically greater.

The tables in the attached PDF list Australian REITs and developers and and calculations for dividend yield and valuation, including share price to earnings, price to net asset value (market value of property) and price to book value (property valuation on the company's/trust's books) for the purpose of investor assessment.
 

This service is provided for informative purposes only. It is not, and should not be treated as, a solicitation or recommendation to buy listed real estate stocks. Investors should always consult their financial adviser before acting on any information gleaned from this service. FNArena does not guarantee the accuracy of information provided. Note that while FNArena publishes this table weekly, prices are fluid and potentially changing throughout each trading day. Hence prices tabled may not reflect actual market prices at the time of reading.

FNArena disclaimer

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-11-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
SMSFundamentals: A Comprehensive Guide To Australian REIT Investing

3:13 PM - SMSFundamentals
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 08, 2023

11:51 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 08-11-2023

10:58 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Rudi’s View: Outlook 2024, Is History Our Guide?

9:59 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 18-10-2023

Oct 18 2023 - ESG Focus
2
Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Cyclopharm

Oct 09 2023 - Small Caps
3
ESG Focus: ESG-Linked Remuneration Now In Focus

Oct 19 2023 - ESG Focus
4
Rudi’s View: CSL, ResMed, Domino’s Pizza, Helloworld, Iress and Liontown

Oct 11 2023 - Rudi's View
5
Fat Tail Investment Research Launches “Fat Tail Daily”

Nov 01 2023 - PR NewsWire
6
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 31-10-2023

Nov 01 2023 - ESG Focus