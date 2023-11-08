Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 08, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:51 AM

BSE BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Mineral Sands - Overnight Price: $0.11

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BSE)) as Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity downgrades its rating for Base Resources to Speculative Buy from Buy after 1Q production of all products fell short of expectations.

Management switched to campaign processing at the mineral separation plant (MSP) in order to maximise recoveries, explain the analysts, resulting in extended plant shutdowns and a MSP feed which lagged production.

Bulk shipments overseas continued, notes Canaccord, and the stockpile will now take longer to build. A 70c target is set.

This report was published on October 31, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.11 Difference: $0.59

If BSE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 536% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.60 cents and EPS of minus 1.81 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.08.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.13.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COH COCHLEAR LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $250.38

Goldman Sachs rates ((COH)) as Buy (1) -

A recent Capital Markets Day saw Cochlear reiterate all long-term financial targets, which includes 10% revenue growth and 18% net margin guidance. Goldman Sachs expects Cochlear will remain the comprehensive cohlear implant market leader over the long term.

For the broker, the update provided confidence around the volume opportunity available, with 20% of the global population suffering hearing loss. Within its coverage, Goldman Sachs believes hearing implants are the best exposure to long-term ageing dynamics.

The Buy rating and target price of $280.00 are retained.

This report was published on October 30, 2023.

Target price is $280.00 Current Price is $250.38 Difference: $29.62

If COH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $237.07, suggesting downside of -6.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 562.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 553.5, implying annual growth of 21.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 388.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 45.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 649.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 625.3, implying annual growth of 13.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 440.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CWP CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $4.59

Moelis rates ((CWP)) as Buy (1) -

Cedar Woods Properties' September-quarter sales and pre-sales rose sharply but Moelis observes first-home buy activity remains subdued.

December-half guidance is downgraded, reflecting potential delayed settlements, a shift in product mix to lower margin products, a skewing of settlements to late in FY24, and continued costruction cost pressures.

Management observes cost pressures are starting to normalise but does not expect a margin recovery until FY25.

EPS forecasts fall -32.2% for FY24; -1.6% for FY25; and -1.2% for FY26.

Buy rating retained, the broker observing strong macro tailings (such as housing shortages and migration) are about to kick in.

Target price falls to $5.40 from $5.80 to reflect the delay on the sale of William's Landing Shopping Centre.

This report was published on October 31, 2023.

Target price is $5.40 Current Price is $4.59 Difference: $0.81

If CWP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 39.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 50.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.05.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.36

Jarden rates ((CXO)) as Sell (5) -

After reviewing Core Lithium's 1Q results, Jarden acknowledges gains in areas including an around 8% rise in total material movements over the prior quarter, plant availability, concentrate produced and recovery.

However, the Sell rating is maintained on complexities ahead for the underground hard rock lithium development, explain the analysts.

The broker's target price decreases to 32c from 34c on a higher risk factor to allow for unquantified capex items, and after adjusting forecasts for recovery and concentrate grades.

This report was published on October 30, 2023.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.36 Difference: minus $0.045 (current price is over target).

If CXO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $0.48, suggesting upside of 26.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 91.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.7, implying annual growth of 885.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.6, implying annual growth of -31.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DDR DICKER DATA LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $11.20

Petra Capital rates ((DDR)) as Buy (1) -

A strong third quarter result from Dicker Data, according to Petra Capital, partly on a marked turnaround in New Zealand. Sales increased 5.4% on the previous comparable period, and margins lifted 43 basis points to 3.74%.

On the back of better than expected margins in the quarter, Petra Capital has lifted its earnings forecast but does feel upside risk remains. The broker lifted its earnings expectations 5% each year for FY23-25.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $11.21 from $10.55.

This report was published on November 2, 2023.

Target price is $11.21 Current Price is $11.20 Difference: $0.01

If DDR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 46.00 cents and EPS of 46.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.30.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 55.00 cents and EPS of 54.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.44.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources