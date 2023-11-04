The Market In Numbers – 4 Nov 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 03 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11118.920 3.27% 3.36% -1.57% -3.09% -6.69% All Ordinaries 7175.10 2.29% 2.98% -1.03% -0.65% -3.06% S&P ASX 200 6978.20 2.22% 2.91% -1.00% -0.86% -3.12% S&P ASX 300 6928.90 2.23% 2.93% -1.00% -1.05% -3.19% Communication Services 1487.80 3.13% 3.10% 0.08% 5.44% -3.23% Consumer Discretionary 3006.30 3.14% 3.22% -1.85% 10.11% 2.13% Consumer Staples 11870.20 -0.12% 0.33% -3.65% -5.36% -10.71% Energy 10980.50 -3.50% -1.01% -6.14% -0.51% 1.41% Financials 6272.60 2.70% 3.24% -0.50% -1.35% 0.85% Health Care 36437.10 4.30% 4.85% -2.72% -11.96% -11.75% Industrials 6350.80 3.75% 3.95% -2.76% 1.86% -6.56% Info Technology 1666.90 4.51% 4.74% -3.17% 18.60% -8.89% Materials 17469.20 1.10% 2.30% 1.45% -0.41% -3.12% Real Estate 2922.60 6.68% 6.36% -0.13% -2.68% -3.99% Utilities 8262.40 -4.63% -3.76% -2.14% -0.59% -5.40% A-REITs 1309.00 6.88% 6.47% 0.27% -1.83% -3.37% All Technology Index 2419.20 4.77% 5.42% -1.95% 20.63% 0.11% Banks 2585.50 2.76% 3.76% 0.16% -2.30% 3.55% Gold Index 6685.40 -1.88% -1.76% 6.79% 12.95% 1.02% Metals & Mining 5843.80 0.88% 2.22% 1.90% -1.75% -3.52%

The World

Index 03 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7417.73 1.73% 1.31% -2.50% -0.46% -1.51% DAX30 15189.25 3.42% 2.56% -1.28% 9.09% -5.94% Hang Seng 17664.12 1.53% 3.22% -0.82% -10.70% -6.62% Nikkei 225 31949.89 3.09% 3.54% 0.29% 22.44% -3.73% DJIA 34061.32 5.07% 3.05% 1.65% 2.76% -1.01% S&P500 4358.34 5.85% 3.92% 1.64% 13.51% -2.07% Nasdaq Comp 13478.28 6.61% 4.88% 1.96% 28.78% -2.25%

Metals & Minerals

Index 03 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1984.60 -0.04% -0.55% 6.45% 10.67% 4.01% Silver (oz) 22.73 -0.26% -2.82% 0.53% -3.19% 0.89% Copper (lb) 3.6612 2.22% 0.56% -0.85% -2.46% -1.50% Aluminium (lb) 1.0048 1.68% 1.13% -0.50% -14.44% 4.91% Nickel (lb) 8.0248 -0.46% -2.95% -5.78% -37.28% -9.83% Zinc (lb) 1.1269 3.33% 1.24% -1.97% -16.96% 7.47% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.50 0.68% 0.00% 7.30% 54.41% 30.78% Iron Ore (t) 125.57 7.28% 2.47% 5.40% 13.71% 10.24%

Energy

Index 03 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 82.48 -1.35% -0.06% -10.06% 5.65% 18.06% Brent Crude 86.81 -1.78% -1.12% -8.76% 6.54% 16.82%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms