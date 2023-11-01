Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 01, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:46 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

29M AND BPT (2) CCP CXL EVS KGN KLS MFG MIN (2) MPL NHF PBH PME PRU QBE REG RGN SUL (3) WOW (2)

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.62

Jarden rates ((29M)) as Overweight (2) -

29Metals September-quarter copper production met Jarden's forecasts but zinc production disappointed. Sales fell shy of the broker's forecasts. Management retained guidance.

The company closed the quarter with $227m in cash and net debt of $15m.

Jarden observes leading indicators at Golden Grove are positive, noting completion of ventilation works should put an end to bottlenecks, enabling stronger ore extraction rates.

Capricorn Copper's recovery is under way, but the broker doubts it will be an easy ride.

Overweight rating retained, the broker observing the company is trading at more than -30% below Jarden's valuation. Target price edges up to 82c from 80c to reflect a beat on capital expenditure at Capricorn Copper.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $0.82 Current Price is $0.62 Difference: $0.2

If 29M meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.83, suggesting upside of 37.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 20.80 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is -20.3, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.80 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.4, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.43

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Following a 1Q run-rate for revenue ahead of Canaccord Genuity's 1H forecast, the broker believes Ansarada Group is in the early stages of an earnings upgrade cycle.

The broker expects future revenue growth given deferred revenue increased by 10% quarter-on-quarter to $18.6m and is now at record levels. Growth for customer additions in the quarter illustrates latent demand for the company's platform, in the analysts' view.

Strong earnings leverage into FY25 is likely, according to Canaccord, thanks not only to deferred revenue but also price rises in October and ongoing growth in active customers.

The Buy rating and $2.00 target are maintained.

This report was published on October 25, 2023.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.43 Difference: $0.57

If AND meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 68.10.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.48.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.54

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (2) -

Beach Energy's September-quarter production met Jarden's forecasts, albeit on a -10% fall in quarterly productions due to low customer nominations at Otway.

The company highlighted Origin Energy in this respect, and the broker believes this points to a more challenging relationship going forward, which could result in arbitration as part of the gas price review.

Wilsons expects the trend will continue out to December but that output will improve in 2024.

EPS forecasts fall -9.5% in FY24; and -1.8% in FY25. DPS forecasts fall -15.4% and -3.4% respectively.

Overweight rating and $1.85 target price retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $1.85 Current Price is $1.54 Difference: $0.305

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.79, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.50 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.56%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.8, implying annual growth of 1.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 32.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.06%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.0, implying annual growth of 51.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

Wilsons rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (1) -

Beach Energy's September-quarter results met consensus' and Wilsons' forecasts, albeit on lower Otway sales and a lower than forecast gas price.

The company closed the quarter with $252m in cash, $557m in drawn debt and raised the debt facility by $320m to $920m

The broker expects Otway will pump out considerably more gas next year.

Overweight rating and $1.84 target price retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $1.84 Current Price is $1.54 Difference: $0.295

If BPT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.79, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.24%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.8, implying annual growth of 1.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 29.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.18%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.0, implying annual growth of 51.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.