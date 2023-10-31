Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 31, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

29M ACE AZS BOE BPT CDA (2) CGS CMM (2) COE CVN CWY HLO LNW LOT LRK LTR LYC (3) MAY NXD NXS ORA PLS (2) PLT RGN SVR TNE WGX WHC

PLT PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.35

Wilsons rates ((PLT)) as Overweight (1) -

While Plenti Group's second quarter trading update was below Wilsons' forecasts at headline origination, improved loan tenure left the loan book in line.

The broker felt the result was strong, buoyed by loan book quality and sale of debt, but given the continued risk focus Wilsons has adjusted its cash net profit forecasts by 5.0% and -42.3% in FY24 and FY25 respectively.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to 90 cents from $1.10.

This report was published on October 25, 2023.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.55

If PLT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 157% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.29.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.17.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RGN REGION GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.97

Jarden rates ((RGN)) as Overweight (2) -

First quarter sales and leasing metrics for Region Group highlight to Jarden the resilience of the portfolio of assets in an industry backdrop of slowing growth momentum and narrowing leasing spreads.

Management reiterated FY24 guidance for funds from operations (FFO) and dividends.

Shares are trading at an around -20% discount to net tangible assets (NTA), which is excessive in Jarden’s view, yet there are no short-term share price catalysts with earnings expected to remain under pressure from a higher cost of debt.

Overweight rating. Target $2.65.

This report was published on October 24, 2023.

Target price is $2.65 Current Price is $1.97 Difference: $0.685

If RGN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.41, suggesting upside of 21.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 13.70 cents and EPS of 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 13.60 cents and EPS of 15.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SVR SOLVAR LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $1.11

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SVR)) as Buy (1) -

Solvar has been challenged by net interest margin pressure and challenging New Zealand operating conditions over the last six months, but off the back of the company's first quarter update Canaccord Genuity feels these dynamics are under control and priced in.

Cash collections increased 13% in the period, while revenue lifted 8%. Canaccord Genuity feels trading conditions are playing out as expected, and the company has slightly lifted the bottom end of its net profit guidance.

The Buy rating and target price of $1.55 are retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $1.55 Current Price is $1.11 Difference: $0.435

If SVR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNE TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $14.79

Goldman Sachs rates ((TNE)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating heading into the company's FY23 result, believing the company has reached an earnings inflection point not reflected yet in its valuation.

Target price is steady at $18.30. The broker observes despite the underlying growth outlook improving, the shares have actually de-rated in recent months.

This report was published on October 25, 2023.

Target price is $18.30 Current Price is $14.79 Difference: $3.51

If TNE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.28, suggesting upside of 3.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 19.40 cents and EPS of 31.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 48.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.50 cents and EPS of 37.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 34.9, implying annual growth of 13.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.11

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity considers Westgold Resources on track to meet full year guidance following its September result, with production of 63,100 ounces and all-in sustaining costs of $1,935 per ounce; both in line.

Cash, bullion and liquid investments increased $25m to $217m, with cost performance driven by lower mining costs and sustaining capital expenditure at Starlight, the gas, solar, battery hybrid power stations transition, and ongoing optimisation and efficiency improvements.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.20 from $2.05.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $2.11 Difference: $0.09

If WGX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.17.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.03.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WHC WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $7.29

Goldman Sachs rates ((WHC)) as Neutral (3) -

Whitehaven Coal will buy 100% of the Daunia and Black Water metallurgical coal mines in Queensland from the BHP Group ((BHP)) Mitsubishi Alliance for US$3.5bn cash and a possible US$0.9bn in contingent payments should the met coal price breach a threshold.

The company has secured a new debt facility to help fund the deal.

Goldman Sachs will not include the sale in its modelling until it is closed and estimates the purchase multiple to be 1.6x enterprise value/FY25 earnings (EBITDA). The broker expects the deal will be 70% EPS accretive in FY24.

At first glance, the broker estimates the company will meet medium-term targets at Daunia given it is well capitalised and a simple openoperation, but doubts this will be the case for Blackwater, the difference representing a net present value of about $2bn says the broker.

Whitehaven Coal advised it had plans to smooth capex for its thermal coal pipeline to help manage the balance sheet and advised it also had joint-venture options if necessary.

EPS forecasts rise 1% in FY24; fall -2% in FY25; and fall -4% in FY26 to reflect the company's September-quarter result, ex the acquisition.

Neutral rating and $7.50 target price retained for now.

This report was published on October 25, 2023.

Target price is $7.50 Current Price is $7.29 Difference: $0.21

If WHC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $7.64, suggesting upside of 2.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 103.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.6, implying annual growth of -68.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 73.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.1, implying annual growth of 2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.