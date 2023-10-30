Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-10-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 23 to Friday October 27, 2023

Total Upgrades: 17

Total Downgrades: 4

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.17%; Hold 34.30%; Sell 8.53%

For the week ending Friday October 27 there were seventeen ratings upgrades and four downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers covered daily by FNArena, yet the size of average earnings forecast downgrades was far greater than upgrades, as can be seen in the tables below.

Liontown Resources received two ratings upgrades from separate brokers and the largest percentage downgrade to average broker target price.

New financing arrangements were announced in the wake of Albemarle withdrawing its $3.00 per share bid, a decision Macquarie attributed to Hancock Prospecting's increased ownership in Liontown Resources.

Liontown raised $376m in equity at $1.80 per share and announced a $760m committed debt facility, which included the refinancing of a pre-existing $300m debt facility.

Macquarie upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and its target price decreased to $2.70 from $3.00 on share dilution from the equity raise.

Citi noted Liontown had satisfactorily resolved the funding gap for development at the Kathleen Valley project and increased its rating to Neutral from Sell, while the broker’s target fell by -40c to $1.90.

Insignia Financial had the second largest percentage fall in average target price after reporting first quarter results showing greater outflows than brokers expected, while the CEO announced an imminent departure, adding to overall uncertainty.

UBS was disappointed by the size of fund outflows, felt near-term operational risks are to the downside, and lowered its target to $2.00 from $2.70.

Management’s claims of better times ahead in FY25 invoked scepticism from Citi due to recent poor execution and the departing CEO in February next year.

Also, guidance for an earnings (EBITDA) margin fall of between -0-0.5bps on the 11.8% achieved in FY23 assumes normalised markets, in the analyst’s view, an occurrence which has not been in evidence so far in 2023.

Flows are challenged in the short-term, noted the broker, with the formal announcement of the MLC wrap migration causing increased outflows in the first quarter.

Citi’s new target for Insignia of $2.10 (down from $2.50) was set at a -20% (was -15%) risk discount to the broker’s valuation, while a Neutral rating was retained.

In terms of average earnings forecasts in the FNArena database, once the Zip Co entry is ignored due to a data glitch, the next eight positions on the percentage downgrade table below were filled by mining companies.

Liontown was the first of these, followed by Aeris Resources after releasing first quarter gold, copper and zinc production details.

While Ord Minnett noted results were in line with its forecasts, a "precarious balance sheet position" was also highlighted.

This broker forecast an additional $30m debt drawdown will be required to fund working capital and growth commitments. The analyst will become more constructive than a Hold rating once the balance sheet is refinanced to unlock growth and value appeal.

While first quarter production results beat Bell Potter’s forecasts, enthusiasm was tempered by costs at Tritton, which were higher than the broker’s forecasts and guidance. It’s felt these costs need to fall to lift free cash flows and strengthen the balance sheet.

The near-term outlook remains highly leveraged to increasing copper grades at the Tritton copper mine, according to Bell Potter, with capital constraints and debt service requirements likely to limit growth opportunities in the near-term.

The Jaguar copper-zinc operations have also been transitioned into care and maintenance, with management commencing cost cutting and redundancies in the quarter.

Alumina Ltd was next, but the small numbers involved in the brokers’ forecast earnings numbers exaggerated the percentage fall in average earnings on the table below. Allkem was the next rung down on the table.

Despite a strong production quarter, according to Bell Potter, including a record quarter from Mt Cattlin, average realised prices for Allkem were weak although consistent with the market.

While Morgans had anticipated the -12% quarter-on-quarter fall in Olaroz production, revenue from these operations was around -30% lower than expected due to lower carbonate prices.

This broker’s target fell to $14.10 from $15.30 though the Add rating was unchanged on large growth potential, despite potential for short-term weakness in lithium pricing.

On the flipside, Regis Resources was atop the table for percentage increase to average broker earnings forecasts last week.

Morgans noted first quarter cost numbers and gold production were in line with the estimates of consensus, and highlighted delivery of operational stability and the third consecutive quarter of cash-build.

Moreover, the company’s the low-price hedge book is scheduled to roll-off at the end of FY24, pointed out the broker.

Bell Potter reiterated Regis has sector leading leverage to rising gold prices and mooted the business would represent an appealing corporate target for acquisition.

Fineos Corp was second on the positive earnings table, though relatively small forecast numbers exaggerated the percentage increase.

Ord Minnett acknowledged some disappointing first quarter numbers due to delays in cash receipts and higher-than-expected general administrative expenses, yet still maintained shares are substantially undervalued and margins should expand over the longer-term.

Earnings forecasts for Whitehaven Coal were also on the rise last week, after analysts included forecasts for the Daunia/Blackwater assets acquired from BHP Group.

While US$4.1bn was not a bargain price, in Morgans view, terms reached with BHP allowed Whitehaven to avoid dilutive/expensive equity and reduced the risks of expensive/excessive debt.

This broker also liked the diversification into metallurgical coal and likely resultant improvements for financing optionality and potential for wider investor appeal.

The transaction resulted in Ord Minnett's net asset valuation for the company rising by 31%, and the broker’s rating was upgraded to Accumulate from Hold, while the target price increased to $8.20 from $7.20.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 57.17% of the total, versus 34.30% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.53%.

Upgrade

ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) Upgrade to Buy from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/2/1

The rating for ARB Corp rises by two notches, under Citi's system, to Buy from Sell following last Thursday's AGM update. In a truncated research note, the new target price (previously $24.40) was unavailable.

The broker expects Australian Aftermarket will be more resilient than previously expected and believes a stronger balance sheet will allow issues within the US business to be addressed.

Citi's research issued last Friday on the AGM was summarised as follows:

Overall, Citi considered the trading update at ARB Corp's AGM to be positive, with Sep Q profit growth well ahead of expectations. The beat appears to be driven by margins as sales were flat, below a forecast of 4% growth.

The broker believed the market will view the 30% investment in Off Road Warehouse as positive as it suggests ARB is taking a more aggressive approach to resolve its US export issues which have largely arisen from the sale of 4 Wheel Parts last year.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/0/1

Ord Minnett expects Alumina Ltd's part-owned Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC) will not have access to higher grade bauxite reserves reinstated until later than initially thought.

AWAC continues to make progress with relevant government agencies, and has submitted a revised mine management plan program through to FY27.

With Alumina Ltd's share price having halved since January, Ord Minnett expects a positive ruling allowing access to higher grade bauxite would be a likely catalyst for a re-rate. The rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold and the target price decreases to $1.18 from $1.30.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 3/3/1

Citi upgrades Beach Energy to Neutral from Sell following a fall in the share price, retaining a $1.55 target. Fundamentally, the broker thinks there is little downside remaining.

Indeed, there may be positive news flow in the coming months from continued Perth Basin exploration success, Lattice repricing when arbitration finalises, and Waitsia productivity improvements could see an early start-up versus mid-2024 guidance.

But Citi also advises waiting for the new CEO to outline his strategy before piling in.

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED ((BSL)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi and Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/3/1

BlueScope Steel's downgrade to December half earnings (EBIT) guidance did not surprise Citi given US HRC min-mill spreads have risen from recent lows; and the broker expects lower Asian HRCE prices will continue to dampen export earnings in the short term.

But Citi is confident that China will retreat from loss-making steel exports in coming months and spies resilience in the Australian domestic market.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral. Target price falls to $21.40 from $23.50.

BlueScope Steel has downgraded guidance for its first half by around -12%, with earnings from North Star, which accounted for 25% of group earnings last year, set to halve in FY24.

With US steel spreads reaching record highs in FY23, Ord Minnett is anticipating a return toward longer-term averages, and BlueScope Steel expects spreads to decline around -US$100 per metric tonne.

Outside of North Star, the company has retained its outlook for the remainder of its business. The rating is upgraded to Hold from Lighten and the target price of $16.50 is retained.

CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CWY)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Despite Cleanaway Waste Management guiding to strong year-on-year earnings growth of 16% in FY24, equating to $350m, Ord Minnett expects the benefits of price increases and easing costs are being muted by inflationary pressures.

While the broker retains its longer-term earnings assumptions for the company, it decreases its FY24 forecast by -4% to $358m. Ord Minnett finds the shares still slightly overvalued at current prices.

The rating is upgraded to Hold from Lighten and the target price of $2.20 is retained.