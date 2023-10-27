In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 27-10-23

Weekly Reports | Oct 27 2023

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

29METALS LIMITED ((29M)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden returns from research restriction on 29Metals with an Overweight rating and upgrades the target price to 80c from 71c.

The broker says everything has changed for the company following the derisking of its balance sheet and upgraded cash flow and earnings forecasts.

Jarden shaves its 2023 and 2024 copper price forecasts but expects strong growth in the company's copper and zinc volumes now capital constraints have been removed.

The broker forecasts a four-year compound annual growth rate in copper production of 6%.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ((LTR)) Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

After Albemarle dropped its $3.00 per share bid, and Liontown Resources raised $376m equity at $1.80 per share, Wilsons responds by lowering its target to $2.30 from $2.90 and upgrades its rating to Overweight from Underweight.

The company also announced a $760m committed debt facility, which included the refinancing of a pre-existing $300m debt facility.

While the equity raise was greater than the analysts had anticipated, it provides an around $350m liquidity and cost overrun buffer. Only eight months away from commissioning, the Kathleen Valley project is now considered heavily de-risked.

Downgrade

HUB24 LIMITED ((HUB)) Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

From a quarterly update from Hub24, the company's core net fund flows exceeded Wilsons' expectations at $2.8bn compared to an expected $2.3bn, while a record number of new distribution agreements were also signed in the period.

Despite positives, the $4bn Equity Holdings ((EQT)) transition is expected to commence in the third quarter, with a majority to impact on the second half.

With the share price having lifted 40% since Wilsons' initiation, the broker's enthusiasm is tempered driving a rating downgrade. The rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight and the target price decreases to $33.66 from $34.81.

JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED ((JAN)) Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Poor results in ICAS and PBTS assessments continue to weigh on Janison Education's growth outlook, says Wilsons.

With the annual ICAS period largely concluded, the broker is left disappointed by lower margin testing despite school conditions largely normalising.

While more encouraged by performance in the core assessment platform, Wilsons feels these results have been dragged down by legacy contracts.

The rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight and the target price decreases to 30 cents from 61 cents.

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC ((JHX)) Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden expects James Hardie Industries will deliver on December-quarter guidance but sees no room for upside given the weak US housing market and expects consumers will hold off on renovations and extensions.

The broker shaves June-half and FY25 margin forecasts to reflect low activity, a less favourable product mix (as builders shift to cheaper products) and freight costs.

Jarden now sits -8.7% below FY25 consensus forecasts. The broker suspects a softening economy could augur a further deterioration and observes the company is trading at the highest multiples of all building materials companies under its coverage (partly a reflection on its quality).

Rating is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight. Target price falls to $45.20 from $48.60.

NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED ((NXS)) Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Two months after providing guidance and raising capital, notes Wilsons, Next Science has slashed 2H revenue expectations by -25%, while presenting 3Q results. Underperformance by the durable medical equipment (DME) business was the culprit.

Revenue of US$5m in the quarter missed the analysts' expectation by -US$2.1m. The company expects positive earnings (EBITDA) in the 2H of FY24.

The analysts feel the market is incorporating the need for a capital raise (at some point) into the current share price.

In reaction to this overall results disappointment, the broker downgrades its rating to Market Weight from Overweight and halves the target price to 29c.