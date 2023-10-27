In Brief: Ozempic, Banks & the EV Megatrend

Weekly Reports | Oct 27 2023

Weekly Broker Wrap: Australia's most trusted brands, Ozempic winners & losers, upcoming banks results and the new EV megatrend has arrived in Australia.

-Woolworths remains Australia's most trusted brand

-Jarden identifies Ozempic (GLP-1) winners and losers on the ASX

-What to expect from the banks reporting in November

-The EV megatrend has arrived in Australia



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck



Austalia's Most Trusted Brands



You didn't ask, but in case you were interested... Australia's most trusted brand in 2023 is that of Woolworths Group ((WOW)).



Other category winners, reports Roy Morgan, are Bunnings and Kmart, both part of the Wesfarmers ((WES)) conglomerate, and Toyota.



Woolworths has now consistently rated as Most Trusted Brand in Austalia since grabbing the honour away from Bunnings in 2019, and this year is crowned 'Best of the Best' for the second year in a row at the Roy Morgan Trusted Brand Awards.



The brands mentioned, reports Roy Morgan, all had an exceptional year by garnering high levels of trust, and exceedingly low, or negligible, levels of distrust throughout the year. Other 'winners' include the the ABC, Apple, NRMA, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) and Australia Post.





GLP-1: Identifying 'Winners' & 'Losers'



Producers of GLP-1 drugs Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk cannot keep up with demand as diabetics, for whom these drugs were meant originally, are now competing with non-diabetics who simply want to lose weight.



It has led to fears of product shortages in countries like Belgium, for example, where the federal government has instructed GPs to limit access to Novo Nordisk's Ozempic to diabetics only. Apparently, the TGA in Australia has also recommended GPs do not initiate new patients on Ozempic.



In the USA, the popularity of GLP-1s is skyrocketing due to Hollywood celebrities and a massive cohort of 'influencers' actively promoting the weight loss "wonder drugs" via social media postings. Want to lose weight without making any adjustments to your lifestyle or unhealthy habits? There's now a drug available that does all the hard work for you!



As a personal observation: those celebrities and influencers are all skinny and slim, not obese. Is this what Aldous Huxley had in mind when he wrote Brave New World? Maybe reality is playing homage to Dr Zeuss?



Analysts at Jarden are expecting the global craze to conquer the local shores in the not too distant future. Which is important judging from the marked impact the popularity of these drugs have had on share prices of US listed companies in months past.



The analysts do point out any uptake over here (in Australia and New Zealand) will be a lot slower, but there's also less obesity in the population in comparison with the USA. Any impact from these drugs, therefore, will by default be smaller.



Jarden believes any impact on company earnings is likely to remain benign, although uncertainty will dominate at first, and this might translate into share price weakness ahead of any concrete impact, simply on the expectation of future earnings erosion, just like what has happened overseas. And, of course, as has happened already for share prices in ResMed ((RMD)), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) and CSL ((CSL)).



Jarden suggests it'll be 5-10 years before we know what impact, if any, on company earnings might result from these drugs. Again, this won't necessarily stop share prices from taking a hit in the meantime.



Analysts at Jarden have identified 47 ASX-listed companies that can -potentially- be affected by the growing popularity of GLP-1 drugs. 49% of these companies should be negatively affected through reduced demand for food and drinks, and as better health outcomes reduce the need for healthcare treatments.



GLP-1s act like a heavy-handed suppressant, with early indications this might include all kinds of addictions, such as gambling. But first-line changes would be through people starting to eat less, change to a more healthy lifestyle, order less fast food and fizzy drinks, and start buying different shoes and clothing as wastelines shrink.



First up, the small list of identified potential "winners" from the widespread adoption of GLP-1 drugs:



-ALS Ltd ((ALQ))

-Qantas Airways ((QAN))

-Autosports Group ((ASG))

-Accent Group ((AX1))

-Super Retail ((SUL))

-Costa Group ((CGC))

-nib Holdings ((NHF))

-Medibank Private ((MPL))

-Air New Zealand ((AIZ))

-Briscoe Group ((BGP))

-KMD Brands ((KMD))



The following companies have been identified for "marginal negative" impacts:



-Amcor ((AMC))

-Orora ((ORA))

-Pact Group Holdings ((PGH))

-City Chic Collective ((CCX))

-EVT Ltd ((EVT))

-Coles Group ((COL))

-Endeavour Group ((EDV))

-Metcash ((MTS))

-The Reject Shop ((TRS))

-Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE))

-Woolworths Group

-CSL ((CSL))



Candidates for potentially "negative" outcomes include Collins Food ((CKF)), Domino's Pizza Enterprises ((DMP)), Aroa Biosurgery ((ARX)), Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)), ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Restaurant Brands New Zealand ((RBD)).



When it comes to making forecasts and predictions today, Jarden fully acknowledges the numbers are rubbery and subjected to an overdose in subjectivity as the future is, well, unknown and dependent on a variety of variables.



Post Scriptum: don't mention the side-effects!





The above: as posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).