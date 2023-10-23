Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Pro Medicus

Australia | 11:01 AM

Tim Boreham highlights the significance of a new contract win for Pro Medicus and the company's AI capacity.

by Tim Boreham

ASX code: ((PME))

Share price: $81.25

Market cap: $8.45bn

Shares on issue: 104,455,279

Chief executive officer and co-founder: Dr Sam Hupert

Board: Peter Kempen (chairman), Dr Hupert, Anthony Hall (co-founder), Anthony Glenning, Dr Leigh Farrell, Deena Shiff, Alice Williams

Financials (Year to June 30 2023): revenue $124.9m (up 33.6%), underlying profit before tax $83.88m (up 34.5%), net profit $121.5m (up 36.5%), full year dividend per share 30 cents (up 36%), cash and investments $76.2m (up 23%)

Identifiable major shareholders: Dr Sam Hupert 25.03%, Anthony Hall 25%.

When it comes to investor perceptions of Pro Medicus, chief executive and co-founder Sam Hupert often feels he cant win.

According to Dr Hupert, the US-focused diagnostic imaging company did things backwards by first winning a swathe of sandstone academic hospitals - names such as Mayo Clinic, Yale, New York University, University of California and Harvard Medical Schools Massachusetts General Hospital.

Most companies start off small and then get a few regional sites and maybe they get one or two of those really top names, he says.

Investors then had the impression that Pro Medicus didnt do much outside of the sandstones - especially among the integrated delivery networks (IDNs) that account for the lions share of US hospitals.

The market said you only work in the big end of town but then we won a whole lot in the middle market. They then said have the big ones gone?

The company last month assuaged the doubters by signing its biggest client to date, the Texas-based IDN Baylor Scott & White Health (BSWH) in a $140m deal over 10 years.

The companys first Texan client, BSWH has 5,000 licensed beds at 51 hospitals.

In reality, the difference between a sandstone client and a not-for-profit IDN is not black and white. An IDN can be large and sophisticated, the only difference is they arent part of a university medical teaching school, Dr Hupert says.

No matter the definition, Pro Medicus has hit a purple patch, winning four IDNs in the last 12 months and all of them for more than one product.

The jobs are characterised by software-as-a-service and annuity revenue based on minimum transaction levels.

The sandstones arent forgotten, either: in July, Pro Medicus signed Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in a $24m, seven-year deal, by which the New York house of healing uses the full suite of the companys offerings.

A home-grown hero

Pro Medicus provides diagnostic imaging, practice management and image archiving software to radiology practices.

The company was founded by Melbourne general practitioner Dr Hupert and his technologist friend Anthony Hall in 1983.

The company is mainly involved in the viewing part of the chain: enabling clinicians to call up the images quickly and make better use of them.

Pro Medicus has surfed the burgeoning data requirements for modern imaging techniques such as high-density multi-slice computed tomography (CT) scans, high density breast tomo-synthesis, opto-acoustic breast ultrasounds and total body scans.

The companys key products are Visage RIS (as in radiology information system) and the cornerstone Visage 7 (enabling users to consolidate information requiring multiple views into a customized single platform).

The image storage tool Visage Open Archive was introduced in 2017, with Visage Workflow Management emerging in 2020.

In 2019, Pro Medicus acquired the California-based Visage Imaging for a knock-down $5m. Executed during the global financial crisis, this deal turned out to be the bargain of the century as the Visage products are now the companys core offering.

Finances and performance

In a year of records, Pro Medicus posted a net profit of $60.6m, 36% higher, on revenue of $125m (33.6% higher).

Of the revenue, $97.3m (or 78%) derived from capital sales, compared with only $67.5m the previous year. The US accounted for 83% of revenue.

The minor components of support and services income are growing less quickly.

The company cites forward revenue of $468m over five years.

The BSWH contract is worth $140m over ten years and a minimum $14m per year, which broker Goldman Sachs estimates is more than five times the size of the average contracts won by the company to date.

Broker Wilsons coos that BSWH is the perfect example of a new client: a not-for-profit health network, with a prominent market position, in metropolitan centres [and], demonstrating willingness to invest in [information technology] infrastructure.

More of a gesture than anything, the company dispensed a final dividend of 17 cents per share, taking the full year payout to 30 cents (36%).

With no debt and $121m in cash and investments, Pro Medicus wont be carrying out a capital raising any time soon.

The Pro Medicus share price has grown steadily over the last five years, having been $1.45 in 2015 when Biotech Daily first began covering the company and around $10 in October 2018. The shares were around $52 in October last year and peaked at $83.91 on October 2 this year.

The company listed in October 2000 yep, October is a big month for the company - at $1.15 apiece.

Head in the clouds

Depending on the sector, Pro Medicus competes with a range of companies but the company rarely sees its ASX-listed peer, Mach7 ((M7T)), vying for the same jobs.

Traditional rivals include equipment vendors such as GE Health, Siemens and Philips and the erstwhile camera film makers Agfa, Fujifilm and Carestream.

Dr Hupert says Visage can be adapted to suit different clients of different sizes and is the only genuine internet cloud-based tool available. He believes the company has not made an on-premises installation (that is, of traditional hardware) over the last three years.

Three of four years ago in the US if you mentioned cloud, everyone would look at you blankly, he says.

The whole argument has flipped on its head, because people now realise the cloud is not only more scalable, but far more secure.

Supporting cardiology

In its first promised expansion into the ologies, Pro Medicus expects to release a cardiology product - in effect a tweaking of Visage - in the next few months.

In field-testing phase, the tool will support cardiac ultrasounds.

The company has been able to fill-in the feature functions over and above what radiologists require, Dr Hupert says.

We do literally millions of ultrasounds a year, but the highly specific cardiac ones require a super set of measurements.

He also notes the increased popularity of cardiac computer tomography (CT), as an alternative to a stress test (putting the patient on a treadmill or bike) or an invasive cardiac angiogram.

X-ray type modalities and equipment are being used more and more in cardiology, he says.

While radiology and cardiology systems are separate, there is much crossover in terms of who does what.

Radiologists often do cardiac CTs so it makes sense that the one system can be used ubiquitously across both disciplines, Dr Hupert says.