The Market In Numbers – 21 Oct 2023

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 20 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 10994.080 -2.41% -2.68% -2.68% -4.18% -7.74% All Ordinaries 7089.70 -2.12% -2.21% -2.21% -1.83% -4.21% S&P ASX 200 6900.70 -2.13% -2.10% -2.10% -1.96% -4.20% S&P ASX 300 6850.50 -2.12% -2.12% -2.12% -2.17% -4.29% Communication Services 1479.00 -2.04% -0.51% -0.51% 4.81% -3.80% Consumer Discretionary 2942.70 -3.44% -3.92% -3.92% 7.78% -0.03% Consumer Staples 12028.30 -2.19% -2.37% -2.37% -4.10% -9.52% Energy 11642.10 2.67% -0.49% -0.49% 5.48% 7.52% Financials 6193.40 -2.44% -1.76% -1.76% -2.59% -0.42% Health Care 35101.70 -3.33% -6.29% -6.29% -15.18% -14.99% Industrials 6274.10 -2.73% -3.93% -3.93% 0.63% -7.69% Info Technology 1656.40 -5.07% -3.78% -3.78% 17.85% -9.46% Materials 17131.50 -1.57% -0.51% -0.51% -2.34% -4.99% Real Estate 2865.10 -2.35% -2.10% -2.10% -4.60% -5.87% Utilities 8516.20 -2.26% 0.87% 0.87% 2.46% -2.50% A-REITs 1282.20 -2.36% -1.78% -1.78% -3.84% -5.35% All Technology Index 2409.20 -3.91% -2.35% -2.35% 20.13% -0.31% Banks 2545.00 -2.21% -1.41% -1.41% -3.83% 1.93% Gold Index 6971.70 6.10% 11.36% 11.36% 17.79% 5.34% Metals & Mining 5722.60 -1.29% -0.21% -0.21% -3.78% -5.53%

The World

Index 20 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7402.14 -2.60% -2.71% -2.71% -0.67% -1.72% DAX30 14798.47 -2.56% -3.82% -3.82% 6.28% -8.36% Hang Seng 17172.13 -3.60% -3.58% -3.58% -13.19% -9.22% Nikkei 225 31259.36 -3.27% -1.88% -1.88% 19.79% -5.81% DJIA 33127.28 -1.61% -1.13% -1.13% -0.06% -3.72% S&P500 4224.16 -2.39% -1.49% -1.49% 10.02% -5.08% Nasdaq Comp 12983.81 -3.16% -1.78% -1.78% 24.05% -5.83%

Metals & Minerals

Index 20 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1972.90 5.59% 5.83% 5.83% 10.02% 3.40% Silver (oz) 22.97 5.37% 1.59% 1.59% -2.17% 1.95% Copper (lb) 3.5931 -0.17% -2.69% -2.69% -4.27% -3.33% Aluminium (lb) 0.9765 -1.00% -3.30% -3.30% -16.85% 1.95% Nickel (lb) 8.2902 -0.76% -2.66% -2.66% -35.21% -6.85% Zinc (lb) 1.0833 -1.36% -5.76% -5.76% -20.18% 3.31% Uranium (lb) weekly 69.50 0.43% 1.46% 1.46% 46.01% 23.67% Iron Ore (t) 117.05 -0.32% -1.75% -1.75% 5.99% 2.76%

Energy

Index 20 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 90.56 8.43% -1.25% -1.25% 16.00% 29.63% Brent Crude 93.42 8.14% -1.81% -1.81% 14.65% 25.72%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

