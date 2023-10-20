In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 20-10-23

Weekly Reports | 10:47 AM
Broker Rating Changes (PostThursday Last Week)
Upgrade
AMA GROUP LIMITED ((AMA)) Upgrade to Buy from Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0
Having recently completed a $55m capital raise,AMA Group is set to deploy $35mto repay senior bank debt.Canaccord Genuity points out this will reduce net senior debt to $85m and total net debt to $135m.AMA Group is expected to refinance residual debt facilities in the financial year, and improve all-in senior debt costs.
While mindful of remaining operational headwinds and challenges, the broker upgrades to a Buy rating from Speculative Buy given the resetting of the balance sheet, improved operational stability and significant market share.
The target price decreases to 14 cents from 22 cents.
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED ((BRG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0
Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for Breville Group to Buy from Neutral on valuation and in the belief the post-covid earnings slow-down will be less than the market anticipates.
The broker notes the companys unique positioning in the global coffee premiumisation trend, with its global high-end appliance brand backed by unique innovation.
Given these specific advantages, the analysts note recent industry feedback on healthy spending growth by US consumers, especially those in households with income above US$100k.
The target rises to $24.50 from $23.50.
IGO LIMITED ((IGO)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0
Jarden sees valuation support emerging across the Lithium sector and upgrades its rating for IGO to Buy from Overweight.
While the broker lowers its medium-term forecasts for lithium and nickel prices, IGO shares still trade at a material discount to Jarden's fair value estimate, net of exploration upside and the nickel downstream strategy.
The brokers short-term nickel price forecasts are materially lowered (-20%) to reflect the current commodity price and macroeconomic weakness.
The target falls to $14.70 from $15.53.
|Order
|Company
|New Rating
|Old Rating
|Broker
|Upgrade
|1
|AMA GROUP LIMITED
|Buy
|Buy
|Canaccord Genuity
|2
|BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|Buy
|Neutral
|Goldman Sachs
|3
|IGO LIMITED
|Buy
|Buy
|Jarden
Price Target Changes(PostThursday Last Week)
|Company
|Last Price
|Broker
|New Target
|Old Target
|Change
|APE
|Eagers Automotive
|$13.92
|Jarden
|16.25
|15.80
|2.85%
|Moelis
|16.06
|15.50
|3.61%
|ASM
|Australian Strategic Materials
|$1.40
|Petra Capital
|1.94
|10.98
|-82.33%
|ASN
|Anson Resources
|$0.15
|Petra Capital
|0.71
|0.78
|-8.97%
|AZS
|Azure Minerals
|$2.41
|Canaccord Genuity
|3.95
|2.25
|75.56%
|BKT
|Black Rock Mining
|$0.09
|Petra Capital
|0.35
|0.39
|-10.26%
|BLU
|Blue Energy
|$0.01
|Petra Capital
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84%
|BOQ
|Bank of Queensland
|$5.55
|Goldman Sachs
|5.15
|5.59
|-7.87%
|BRG
|Breville Group
|$21.90
|Goldman Sachs
|24.50
|23.50
|4.26%
|DRE
|Dreadnought Resources
|$0.04
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.20
|0.24
|-16.67%
|DSE
|Dropsuite
|$0.24
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.38
|0.32
|18.75%
|Petra Capital
|0.32
|0.29
|10.34%
|ECF
|Elanor Commercial Property Fund
|$0.73
|Moelis
|0.91
|0.92
|-1.09%
|FBU
|Fletcher Building
|$4.02
|Goldman Sachs
|5.25
|5.55
|-5.41%
|IAG
|Insurance Australia Group
|$5.79
|Goldman Sachs
|6.00
|5.87
|2.21%
|IGO
|IGO
|$11.40
|Jarden
|14.70
|15.53
|-5.34%
|MEI
|Meteoric Resources
|$0.21
|Petra Capital
|0.40
|0.32
|25.00%
|MIN
|Mineral Resources
|$61.04
|Jarden
|47.30
|45.90
|3.05%
|OPT
|Opthea
|$0.34
|Goldman Sachs
|2.05
|2.80
|-26.79%
|PLS
|Pilbara Minerals
|$3.86
|Jarden
|3.42
|3.50
|-2.29%
|PPT
|Perpetual
|$20.28
|Jarden
|27.10
|28.35
|-4.41%
|RBL
|Redbubble
|$0.61
|Canaccord Genuity
|1.20
|1.15
|4.35%
|RMD
|ResMed
|$22.62
|Jarden
|30.33
|36.10
|-15.98%
|SHJ
|Shine Justice
|$0.74
|Moelis
|0.90
|1.45
|-37.93%
|STX
|Strike Energy
|$0.42
|Wilsons
|0.54
|0.52
|3.85%
|TAH
|Tabcorp Holdings
|$0.87
|Jarden
|1.20
|1.28
|-6.25%
|Company
|Last Price
|Broker
|New Target
|Old Target
|Change
More Highlights
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE