In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 20-10-23

Broker Rating Changes (PostThursday Last Week)

Upgrade

AMA GROUP LIMITED ((AMA)) Upgrade to Buy from Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Having recently completed a $55m capital raise,AMA Group is set to deploy $35mto repay senior bank debt.Canaccord Genuity points out this will reduce net senior debt to $85m and total net debt to $135m.AMA Group is expected to refinance residual debt facilities in the financial year, and improve all-in senior debt costs.

While mindful of remaining operational headwinds and challenges, the broker upgrades to a Buy rating from Speculative Buy given the resetting of the balance sheet, improved operational stability and significant market share.

The target price decreases to 14 cents from 22 cents.

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED ((BRG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for Breville Group to Buy from Neutral on valuation and in the belief the post-covid earnings slow-down will be less than the market anticipates.

The broker notes the companys unique positioning in the global coffee premiumisation trend, with its global high-end appliance brand backed by unique innovation.

Given these specific advantages, the analysts note recent industry feedback on healthy spending growth by US consumers, especially those in households with income above US$100k.

The target rises to $24.50 from $23.50.

IGO LIMITED ((IGO)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden sees valuation support emerging across the Lithium sector and upgrades its rating for IGO to Buy from Overweight.

While the broker lowers its medium-term forecasts for lithium and nickel prices, IGO shares still trade at a material discount to Jarden's fair value estimate, net of exploration upside and the nickel downstream strategy.

The brokers short-term nickel price forecasts are materially lowered (-20%) to reflect the current commodity price and macroeconomic weakness.

The target falls to $14.70 from $15.53.

Price Target Changes(PostThursday Last Week)

CompanyLast PriceBrokerNew TargetOld TargetChange
APEEagers Automotive$13.92Jarden16.2515.802.85%
Moelis16.0615.503.61%
ASMAustralian Strategic Materials$1.40Petra Capital1.9410.98-82.33%
ASNAnson Resources$0.15Petra Capital0.710.78-8.97%
AZSAzure Minerals$2.41Canaccord Genuity3.952.2575.56%
BKTBlack Rock Mining$0.09Petra Capital0.350.39-10.26%
BLUBlue Energy$0.01Petra Capital0.120.19-36.84%
BOQBank of Queensland$5.55Goldman Sachs5.155.59-7.87%
BRGBreville Group$21.90Goldman Sachs24.5023.504.26%
DREDreadnought Resources$0.04Canaccord Genuity0.200.24-16.67%
DSEDropsuite$0.24Canaccord Genuity0.380.3218.75%
Petra Capital0.320.2910.34%
ECFElanor Commercial Property Fund$0.73Moelis0.910.92-1.09%
FBUFletcher Building$4.02Goldman Sachs5.255.55-5.41%
IAGInsurance Australia Group$5.79Goldman Sachs6.005.872.21%
IGOIGO$11.40Jarden14.7015.53-5.34%
MEIMeteoric Resources$0.21Petra Capital0.400.3225.00%
MINMineral Resources$61.04Jarden47.3045.903.05%
OPTOpthea$0.34Goldman Sachs2.052.80-26.79%
PLSPilbara Minerals$3.86Jarden3.423.50-2.29%
PPTPerpetual$20.28Jarden27.1028.35-4.41%
RBLRedbubble$0.61Canaccord Genuity1.201.154.35%
RMDResMed$22.62Jarden30.3336.10-15.98%
SHJShine Justice$0.74Moelis0.901.45-37.93%
STXStrike Energy$0.42Wilsons0.540.523.85%
TAHTabcorp Holdings$0.87Jarden1.201.28-6.25%
