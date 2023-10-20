In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 20-10-23

Weekly Reports | 10:47 AM

Broker Rating Changes (PostThursday Last Week)

Upgrade

AMA GROUP LIMITED ((AMA)) Upgrade to Buy from Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Having recently completed a $55m capital raise,AMA Group is set to deploy $35mto repay senior bank debt.Canaccord Genuity points out this will reduce net senior debt to $85m and total net debt to $135m.AMA Group is expected to refinance residual debt facilities in the financial year, and improve all-in senior debt costs.

While mindful of remaining operational headwinds and challenges, the broker upgrades to a Buy rating from Speculative Buy given the resetting of the balance sheet, improved operational stability and significant market share.

The target price decreases to 14 cents from 22 cents.

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED ((BRG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for Breville Group to Buy from Neutral on valuation and in the belief the post-covid earnings slow-down will be less than the market anticipates.

The broker notes the companys unique positioning in the global coffee premiumisation trend, with its global high-end appliance brand backed by unique innovation.

Given these specific advantages, the analysts note recent industry feedback on healthy spending growth by US consumers, especially those in households with income above US$100k.

The target rises to $24.50 from $23.50.

IGO LIMITED ((IGO)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden sees valuation support emerging across the Lithium sector and upgrades its rating for IGO to Buy from Overweight.

While the broker lowers its medium-term forecasts for lithium and nickel prices, IGO shares still trade at a material discount to Jarden's fair value estimate, net of exploration upside and the nickel downstream strategy.

The brokers short-term nickel price forecasts are materially lowered (-20%) to reflect the current commodity price and macroeconomic weakness.

The target falls to $14.70 from $15.53.

Price Target Changes(PostThursday Last Week)

Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change APE Eagers Automotive $13.92 Jarden 16.25 15.80 2.85% Moelis 16.06 15.50 3.61% ASM Australian Strategic Materials $1.40 Petra Capital 1.94 10.98 -82.33% ASN Anson Resources $0.15 Petra Capital 0.71 0.78 -8.97% AZS Azure Minerals $2.41 Canaccord Genuity 3.95 2.25 75.56% BKT Black Rock Mining $0.09 Petra Capital 0.35 0.39 -10.26% BLU Blue Energy $0.01 Petra Capital 0.12 0.19 -36.84% BOQ Bank of Queensland $5.55 Goldman Sachs 5.15 5.59 -7.87% BRG Breville Group $21.90 Goldman Sachs 24.50 23.50 4.26% DRE Dreadnought Resources $0.04 Canaccord Genuity 0.20 0.24 -16.67% DSE Dropsuite $0.24 Canaccord Genuity 0.38 0.32 18.75% Petra Capital 0.32 0.29 10.34% ECF Elanor Commercial Property Fund $0.73 Moelis 0.91 0.92 -1.09% FBU Fletcher Building $4.02 Goldman Sachs 5.25 5.55 -5.41% IAG Insurance Australia Group $5.79 Goldman Sachs 6.00 5.87 2.21% IGO IGO $11.40 Jarden 14.70 15.53 -5.34% MEI Meteoric Resources $0.21 Petra Capital 0.40 0.32 25.00% MIN Mineral Resources $61.04 Jarden 47.30 45.90 3.05% OPT Opthea $0.34 Goldman Sachs 2.05 2.80 -26.79% PLS Pilbara Minerals $3.86 Jarden 3.42 3.50 -2.29% PPT Perpetual $20.28 Jarden 27.10 28.35 -4.41% RBL Redbubble $0.61 Canaccord Genuity 1.20 1.15 4.35% RMD ResMed $22.62 Jarden 30.33 36.10 -15.98% SHJ Shine Justice $0.74 Moelis 0.90 1.45 -37.93% STX Strike Energy $0.42 Wilsons 0.54 0.52 3.85% TAH Tabcorp Holdings $0.87 Jarden 1.20 1.28 -6.25% Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change

