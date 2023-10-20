Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 20, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:32 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ASN AZS BRG CVV DRE DSE (2) ECF FBU MIN PLS PPT SHJ

ASN ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.14

Petra Capital rates ((ASN)) as Buy (1) -

There has been a 45% increase in total resource at Anson Resources' Paradox Lithium project in Utah following a consolidation of tenement ground and after including new properties acquired in July, explains Petra Capital.

The resource is now at 1.5mt lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and the company is undertaking additional work in the western half of Paradox, which has a further 1.3-3.1mt exploration target.

The broker highlights operations are in a jurisdiction hungry for new lithium supplies, and Anson Resources employs a very low-impact production method.

Petra Capital's Buy rating is maintained and the target slips to 71c form 78c due to new equity raise assumptions and adjustments to currency and commodity forecasts.

This report was published on October 17, 2023.

Target price is $0.71 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.565

If ASN meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 390% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.00.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 36.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AZS AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $2.41

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AZS)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Azure Minerals continues what Canaccord Genuity describes as an aggressive exploration program at its Andover lithium asset, and has reported first visuals from target area 3, suggesting 35m and 15m of mineralised true thickness in the AP0004 and AP0005 pegmatites respectively.

Canaccord Genuity points out this demonstrates further potential scale, with target area 3 showing better prospectivity than target area 2 in the broker's view.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.95 from $3.20.

This report was published on October 17, 2023.

Target price is $3.95 Current Price is $2.41 Difference: $1.54

If AZS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 259.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.93.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 292.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.83.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $21.90

Goldman Sachs rates ((BRG)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for Breville Group to Buy from Neutral on valuation and in the belief the post-covid earnings slow-down will be less than the market anticipates.

The broker notes the company’s unique positioning in the global coffee premiumisation trend, with its global high-end appliance brand backed by unique innovation.

Given these specific advantages, the analysts note recent industry feedback on healthy spending growth by US consumers, especially those in households with income above US$100k.

The target rises to $24.50 from $23.50.

This report was published on October 13, 2023.

Target price is $24.50 Current Price is $21.90 Difference: $2.6

If BRG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.40, suggesting upside of 20.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 88.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.5, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 38.00 cents and EPS of 97.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.9, implying annual growth of 14.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources