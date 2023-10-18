Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 18, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ANG ASM BOQ CSR FBU INA IPH JHX MEI OCC OPT VVA

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.26

Petra Capital rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

Austin Engineering has reiterated its expectations of a large earnings increase over FY24 given double digit revenue growth and higher profit margins. Petra Capital estimates full year net profit should exceed $25m.

The broker remains ahead of company guidance at this time, expecting the company will continue to benefit from elevated demand, market share gains and efficiency gains.

The Buy rating and target price of 37 cents are retained.

This report was published on October 13, 2023.

Target price is $0.37 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.115

If ANG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.43.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.90.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASM AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $1.40

Petra Capital rates ((ASM)) as Hold (3) -

Testwork from Australian Strategic Materials has confirmed the Dubbo project can produce in demand Tb and Dy rare earth oxides to specifications, news that Petra Capital expects puts the company in a strong position in offtake and strategic investments discussions.

Petra Capital points out Tb and Dy oxides represent 18% of the forecast annual revenue from Australian Strategic Materials, or $151m.

The Hold rating and target price of $1.94 are retained, but the broker highlights news of an offtake agreement or stategic investment could drive an upgrade.

This report was published on October 17, 2023.

Target price is $1.94 Current Price is $1.40 Difference: $0.54

If ASM meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $5.52

Goldman Sachs rates ((BOQ)) as Sell (5) -

Cash earnings from Bank of Queensland declined -8.4% in FY23 to $453m. While the full year result was only a -1% miss to Goldman Sachs' expectations, the broker has reduced its earnings per share forecasts -20%, -18% and -12% through to FY26.

While the broker feels the bank is pursuing the right long-term strategy with its transformation program, it remains concerned about exposure to non-staff cost inflation and the operational risks and cost pressures involving with pursuing such a strategy.

The Sell rating is retained and the target price declines to $5.15 from $5.59.

This report was published on October 11, 2023.

Target price is $5.15 Current Price is $5.52 Difference: minus $0.37 (current price is over target).

If BOQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.64, suggesting upside of 2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 41.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 48.3, implying annual growth of 153.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 39.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 45.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.0, implying annual growth of 3.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSR CSR LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $5.85

Jarden rates ((CSR)) as Overweight (2) -

WA-based Australian construction materials company BGC has signed an agreement with Belgium-based Etex. The latter aims to acquire BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement operations to expand its regional presence beyond 14 Australian sites and around 400 employees.

Jarden feels this transaction poses a greater competitive threat to number two player, CSR, though number one James hardie Industries may not be totally exempt from a negative impact.

The broker suggests greater competition could potentially pare back recent material price hikes, while adding more capacity may be more carefully weighed by incumbent players.

Jarden's Overweight rating and $5.70 target are maintained for CSR.

This report was published on October 13, 2023.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $5.85 Difference: minus $0.15 (current price is over target).

If CSR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.62, suggesting downside of -3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.90 cents and EPS of 39.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.4, implying annual growth of -17.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 28.10 cents and EPS of 40.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.8, implying annual growth of -1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources