Uranium Week: Consolidation

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

After falling sharply the week before, the uranium spot price saw some consolidation last week.

-Spot uranium price steadies

-Another speculator moves in

-Bad news for 2050

-Downgrades for Australian miners

By Greg Peel

After a sharp pullback the week before, the spot uranium price consolidated last week, fluctuating during the week for transactions both on-market and off-market in the period just outside spot, industry consultant TradeTech reports.

In the wash-up, TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator closed at US$69.50/lb, up US30c.

While the spot uranium price fluctuates, term uranium demand remains strong with additional demand emerging and transactions concluded last week. Several utilities are awaiting or evaluating offers.

TradeTech’s term price indicators remain at US$73.50/lb (mid) and US$62.00/lb (long).

Join the Club

Another speculator entered the market last week, joining the likes of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust and Yellow Cake Plc.

Canada-based Uranium Royalty Corp announced it had entered into a US$30m agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, indicating that proceeds of the offering would be used primarily to fund future purchases of physical uranium, implement its growth strategy through future acquisitions of royalties, physical uranium, and similar interests.

Following the announcement, URC issued a formal Request for Offers seeking up to 300,000lbs U3O8.

Not Enough

The US Energy Information Agency issued a report last week suggesting the growth in non-fossil fuel energy generation, including renewables and nuclear, will not be enough to counter global population growth and increased living standards.

Carbon emissions will thus increase by 2050, despite global goals for net-zero emissions by that time.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a report suggesting in a “high case scenario”, nuclear installed capacity is estimated to more than double by 2050.