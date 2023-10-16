Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 16, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:18 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

AIZ AMA APE (2) APZ BKT BLU BLX BRG EML EMN IAG IGO MTO RBL RMD RSG STX TAH

BLU BLUE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.02

Petra Capital rates ((BLU)) as Buy (1) -

Blue Energy has increased its 2P reserves estimate by 36% to 91 PJ at its Sapphire project in the North Bowen Basin in Queensland. Additionally, the 2C resources estimate has been increased by 18% to 252 PJ.

The Buy rating is maintained while the target falls to 12c from 18c on lower-than-forecast gas production rates. The lower target also reflects the removal of Petra Capital’s risked upside case, along with lower price assumptions for a future equity raise.

This report was published on October 12, 2023.

Target price is $0.12 Current Price is $0.02 Difference: $0.1

If BLU meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 500% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BLX BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.80

Jarden rates ((BLX)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden remains positive on Beacon Lighting following the company's AGM, at which it reported better trends in September. The result was spurred by improving weather and the cycling of weaker comparables, leading Jarden to lift earnings forecasts 3% for FY24-25.

The broker finds the -20% year-to-date share price decline, largely attributed to higher costs and housing concerns, to be verdone. Jarden points out the backdrop for housing is improving, and sees potential for top-line growth.

The Overweight rating and target price of $2.20 are retained.

This report was published on October 12, 2023.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $1.80 Difference: $0.4

If BLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.20 cents and EPS of 12.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.95.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 9.20 cents and EPS of 14.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $22.60

Goldman Sachs rates ((BRG)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for Breville Group to Buy from Neutral on valuation and in the belief the post-covid earnings slow-down will be less than the market anticipates.

The broker notes the company’s unique positioning in the global coffee premiumisation trend, with its global high-end appliance brand backed by unique innovation.

Given these specific advantages, the analysts note recent industry feedback on healthy spending growth by US consumers, especially those in households with income above US$100k.

The target rises to $24.50 from $23.50.

This report was published on October 12, 2023.

Target price is $24.50 Current Price is $22.60 Difference: $1.9

If BRG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.40, suggesting upside of 18.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 88.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.5, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 38.00 cents and EPS of 97.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.9, implying annual growth of 14.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EML EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $1.10

Wilsons rates ((EML)) as Market Weight (3) -

The sale or closure of EML Payments' PFS Card Services Ireland Limited (PCSIL) business is a real possibility, according to Wilsons, with the broker working through potential scenarios for the future of the company.

The sale of PCSIL would reduce overheads and regulatory burden and return investment to core business, but PCSIL does contribute a meaningful proportion of interest income. As a standalone entity, the broker expects PCSIL would be unable to breakeven until FY25.

Wilsons is anticipating an update on EML Payments' Strategic Review at the impending investor day. The Market Weight rating and target price of $1.17 are retained.

This report was published on October 13, 2023.

Target price is $1.17 Current Price is $1.10 Difference: $0.07

If EML meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.37.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.28.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources