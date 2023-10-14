The Market In Numbers – 14 Oct 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 13 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11265.720 -0.19% -0.27% -0.27% -1.81% -5.46% All Ordinaries 7243.50 1.41% -0.09% -0.09% 0.30% -2.13% S&P ASX 200 7051.00 1.39% 0.03% 0.03% 0.17% -2.11% S&P ASX 300 6998.60 1.41% -0.01% -0.01% -0.06% -2.22% Communication Services 1509.80 2.46% 1.56% 1.56% 6.99% -1.80% Consumer Discretionary 3047.60 1.50% -0.50% -0.50% 11.62% 3.53% Consumer Staples 12297.70 0.16% -0.18% -0.18% -1.95% -7.49% Energy 11339.40 3.78% -3.07% -3.07% 2.74% 4.72% Financials 6348.20 1.15% 0.70% 0.70% -0.16% 2.07% Health Care 36310.80 -2.50% -3.06% -3.06% -12.26% -12.06% Industrials 6450.00 0.66% -1.24% -1.24% 3.45% -5.10% Info Technology 1744.90 2.87% 1.36% 1.36% 24.15% -4.62% Materials 17404.10 2.53% 1.08% 1.08% -0.78% -3.48% Real Estate 2934.20 1.10% 0.26% 0.26% -2.29% -3.60% Utilities 8713.40 5.09% 3.20% 3.20% 4.83% -0.24% A-REITs 1313.20 1.11% 0.59% 0.59% -1.51% -3.06% All Technology Index 2507.30 2.82% 1.62% 1.62% 25.02% 3.75% Banks 2602.50 0.93% 0.82% 0.82% -1.66% 4.23% Gold Index 6571.10 4.81% 4.96% 4.96% 11.02% -0.71% Metals & Mining 5797.10 2.66% 1.08% 1.08% -2.53% -4.30%

The World

Index 13 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7599.60 1.40% -0.11% -0.11% 1.98% 0.90% DAX30 15186.66 -0.28% -1.30% -1.30% 9.07% -5.95% Hang Seng 17813.45 1.87% 0.02% 0.02% -9.95% -5.83% Nikkei 225 32315.99 4.26% 1.44% 1.44% 23.84% -2.63% DJIA 33670.29 0.79% 0.49% 0.49% 1.58% -2.14% S&P500 4327.78 0.45% 0.93% 0.93% 12.72% -2.75% Nasdaq Comp 13407.23 -0.18% 1.42% 1.42% 28.10% -2.76%

Metals & Minerals

Index 13 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1868.40 2.67% 0.22% 0.22% 4.19% -2.08% Silver (oz) 21.80 4.11% -3.58% -3.58% -7.16% -3.24% Copper (lb) 3.5992 1.07% -2.53% -2.53% -4.11% -3.17% Aluminium (lb) 0.9864 -1.17% -2.32% -2.32% -16.01% 2.99% Nickel (lb) 8.3537 1.75% -1.92% -1.92% -34.71% -6.14% Zinc (lb) 1.0982 -2.22% -4.46% -4.46% -19.08% 4.73% Uranium (lb) weekly 69.20 -5.40% 1.02% 1.02% 45.38% 23.13% Iron Ore (t) 117.42 0.00% -1.44% -1.44% 6.33% 3.08%

Energy

Index 13 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 83.52 1.38% -8.93% -8.93% 6.98% 19.55% Brent Crude 86.39 2.75% -9.20% -9.20% 6.03% 16.26%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

