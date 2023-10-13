In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-10-23

Weekly Reports | 11:54 AM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

By Mark Woodruff

Upgrade

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs expects the existing building backlog could provide some through-the-cycle buffering to CSR. With dwellings under construction at historic levels, the broker is predicting completions increase to 187,000 and the current backlog will resolve itself by end of 2024.

It expects completions to moderate in FY25 and trough in FY26, by which time a steady or lowering interest rate environment could yield an improved housing outlook.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target price increases $6.45 from $5.95.

CORE LITHIUM LIMITED ((CXO)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Petra Capital.

Petra Capital upgrades its Core Lithium rating, finding the current stock price too cheap given upside risk. With a current market cap of $844m, the broker values the company at $1.2bn taking into consideration assumptions for the coming two years.

The broker feels the company has kept production expectations low for the coming two years, guiding to between 80 and 90,000 tonnes in FY24 and lower in FY25, leaving room for upside. Looking ahead, the broker expects the BP33 project to be key to Core Lithium's future, with a final investment decision on the project due in the March quarter.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price decreases to 60 cents from 66 cents.

IPH LIMITED ((IPH)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.

With its defensive business model and solid growth outlook, Goldman Sachs has seen value in lifting its rating on IPH to Buy from Neutral. At this point, the broker believes the market continues to price in patent filing market share challenges in Australia New Zealand and Asia, with the stock trading at around a -20% discount, but a positive update at the upcoming AGM could drive a re-rate.

Goldman Sachs expects the company could fund further merger and acquisition activity on its current balance sheet, and highlights further Canadian acquisitions, as flagged at the full year result, could prove a catalyst.

The target price increases 1.2% to $8.75.

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED ((SDF)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.

Steadfast Group has purchased US independent agency network ISU group for -US$55m.

Jarden expects investors will appreciate this softly softly approach to US expansion, the deal being debt funded and immediately EPS accretive, and allay their fears.

The broker says the purchase will allow the company to gain a foothold and scale over time, describing it as a manageable first step into a massive market and observing the company has an opportunity to acquire equity in the ISU's broker network over time - an estimated revenue pool of US$1bn.

Meanwhile, Steadfast should provide the balance sheet capacity and experience to boost ISU's appeal, says the broker.

Rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral. Target price is steady at $6.