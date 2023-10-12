Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 12, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 1:06 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AGY APE BBN DLI GQG LEL LNW MFG NTU PRN PTM (2) RMD SDF

AGY ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AGY)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Having recently visited Argosy Minerals' Rincon lithium project, Canaccord Genuity has adjusted its expectations around cash flow timing and delayed expectations of first production to the December quarter of 2026.

Environmental permitting for the project is pending, and despite an uncertain timeline, the broker expects progress in coming months.

Canaccord Genuity also highlighted some infrastructure works have begun at the project, describing camp facilities as "modern and well resourced." It expects this will be critical to attracting and retaining staff in the region.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to 70 cents from 80 cents.

This report was published on October 12, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.52

If AGY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 289% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 46.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.49.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $14.58

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Market Weight (3) -

Eagers Automotive has entered into a non-binding agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of dealerships and key strategic properties across Melbourne and the Mornington region.

The purchase price of -$245m comprises -$111m for goodwill, -$100m for property and -$34m for net assets.

Wilsons points out a "clear desire" from Eagers Automotive to grow through acquisition, and finds the Melbourne metro market a logical target given the current lower market share.

The acquired businesses margins are well below Eagers Automotive's, but leave room for potential upside through improvement. The Market Weight rating and target price of $14.72 are retained.

This report was published on October 10, 2023.

Target price is $14.72 Current Price is $14.58 Difference: $0.14

If APE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.75, suggesting upside of 6.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 73.00 cents and EPS of 115.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 113.6, implying annual growth of -6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 77.10 cents and EPS of 116.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 107.2, implying annual growth of -5.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BBN BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $2.01

Wilsons rates ((BBN)) as Overweight (1) -

A trading update at Baby Bunting's annual general demonstarted a -3.3% total sales decline year-on-year, and an -8.5% like-for-like sales decline.

All data points were ahead of Wilsons' expectations, and the broker expects a refreshed strategy update from the new CEO could provide greater investor confidence in medium-term revenue opportunities.

The company's cost-out program continues to track in line with expectations. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.50 from $2.40.

This report was published on October 11, 2023.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $2.01 Difference: $0.49

If BBN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.12, suggesting upside of 6.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 13.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.1, implying annual growth of 78.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 12.80 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of 22.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DLI DELTA LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.69

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DLI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Delta Lithium's Mt Ida project continues to positively surprise, with the gold resource far exceeding Canaccord Genuity's expectations at 412,000 ounces at 4.1 grams of gold per tonne.

While Mt Ida was initially purchased as a gold project, Delta Lithium later realised the substantial lithium opportunity at the site.

The broker anticipates mining approvals and a scoping study in coming months, and early works to start before the end of the calendar year.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.20 are retained.

This report was published on October 11, 2023.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.69 Difference: $0.51

If DLI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources