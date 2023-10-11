Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 11, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:03 PM

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $2.01

Goldman Sachs rates ((ABC)) as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral (5) -

Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for Adbri to Sell from Neutral as the broker trims net profit forecasts over FY23-25 due to higher forecasts for interest expenses.

In a net neutral for revenue forecasts, the analysts suggest higher infrastructure estimates will be offset by a weaker housing starts profile.

While the balance sheet is well within covenants, it remains more stretched than Adbri's target, cautions the broker. Apart from this concern, the analysts highlight an ongoing challenging cost backdrop.

Goldman Sachs also highlights upside risks including an improvement in the residential end-market, cash cost moderation/deflation, a better-than-expected price recovery and an extension to the infrastructure cycle.

The $1.85 target price is unchanged.

This report was published on October 5, 2023.

Target price is $1.85 Current Price is $2.01 Difference: minus $0.16 (current price is over target).

If ABC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $2.17, suggesting upside of 8.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of 2.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.6, implying annual growth of -3.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.6

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.26

Petra Capital rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

Austin Engineering's AGM is due Thursday this week, and Petra Capital notes a high probability of a positive update.

The broker's view is predicated upon high committed order levels by OEM's/distributors, which is supported by Rio Tinto's ((RIO)) recently stated capex intentions.

The current Austin Engineering share price is overly bearish, suggests the analyst, given ongoing benefits from the company's Austin 2.0 growth strategy along with an upbeat operating environment.

The broker's 37c target and Buy rating are maintained.

This report was published on October 9, 2023.

Target price is $0.37 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.11

If ANG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.53.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $57.20

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

It was a slow September for ASX, with stronger for long rate expectations (propelling a leap in bond yields) failing to support futures volumes, while translating into a predictable fall in equity turnover.

Market velocity fell to 75%, its lowest in a decade, triggering a -14% slump in average daily equity turnover, observes Jarden.

Capital raisings rallied to $7.3bn from recent lows as IPO activity trebled to a still soft $1.4bn, observes the broker.

EPS forecasts fall -1.9% in FY24 and -2.5% in FY25.

Neutral rating retained. Target price falls to $58.80 from $61.55.

This report was published on October 6, 2023.

Target price is $58.80 Current Price is $57.20 Difference: $1.6

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $61.62, suggesting upside of 6.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 215.20 cents and EPS of 253.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 250.9, implying annual growth of 53.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 221.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 226.20 cents and EPS of 266.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 257.6, implying annual growth of 2.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 218.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.15

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Hold (3) -

Calidus Resources's pre-reported September-quarter gold production from its Warrawoon gold mine fell on June and March-quarter production guidance due to a scheduled mill shutdown and mining of a cutback, but Canaccord Genuity advises FY24 production guidance is on track.

The broker suspects all-in-sustaining costs, yet to be reported, could outpace forecasts give cost guidance has risen.

The company closed the quarter with $15m cash and debt of $75m, having repaid $6m in the quarter. The broker estimates the company's hedge equates to a fairly negligible -5c based on spot prices.

Hold rating and 15c target price retained, the broker expecting greater clarity will emerge when the company's three-year growth plan is published.

This report was published on October 9, 2023.

Target price is $0.15 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.00.

