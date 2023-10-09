Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 09, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Oct 09 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMA AVH BOQ CKF CPU CRD CXO (2) DLI DMP IPH LTR QPM RUL SOM VR8

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

Having recently completed a $55m capital raise, AMA Group is set to deploy $35m to repay senior bank debt. Canaccord Genuity points out this will reduce net senior debt to $85m and total net debt to $135m. AMA Group is expected to refinance residual debt facilities in the financial year, and improve all-in senior debt costs.

While mindful of remaining operational headwinds and challenges, the broker upgrades to a Buy rating from Speculative Buy given the resetting of the balance sheet, improved operational stability and significant market share.

The target price decreases to 14 cents from 22 cents.

This report was published on October 4, 2023.

Target price is $0.14 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.103

If AMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 278% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.70.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.51

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Overweight (1) -

Avita Medical has warned of a six month delay to the launch of its RECELL GO device, but Wilsons points out the delay has no impact on its FY23 or FY24 revenue guidance at this point. Launch is now expected between May and June 2024.

The longer aspect of the delay is required cell suspension testing. It is Wilsons' understanding that the FDA requires further samples to better validate statistical significance between RECELL GO and the original RECELL device.

The Overweight rating and target price of $6.34 are retained.

This report was published on October 3, 2023.

Target price is $6.34 Current Price is $3.51 Difference: $2.83

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 81% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.40, suggesting upside of 82.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 86.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -90.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -31.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $5.71

Goldman Sachs rates ((BOQ)) as Sell (5) -

Ahead of a full year result release from Bank of Queensland, Goldman Sachs points out cash earnings look to have declined -7.7% on the previous comparable period as net interest margins remain under pressure from competition in mortgages and deposits. The broker expects the bank's margins to continue to be more impacted by competition given its higher cost of funding.

The bank remains firm that it will not write mortgages below cost of capital, and will instead focus on business lending and holding capital until the market normalises. In line with this, Bank of Queensland's housing lending lagged system growth in the six months to August, with business lending stronger but still soft.

The Sell rating and target price of $5.59 are retained.

This report was published on October 5, 2023.

Target price is $5.59 Current Price is $5.71 Difference: minus $0.12 (current price is over target).

If BOQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.94, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 63.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.4, implying annual growth of -19.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 52.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 56.8, implying annual growth of 6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $9.16

Jarden rates ((CKF)) as Neutral (3) -

In a review of the quick-service restaurant sector, Jarden believes companies should be benfitting from more tailwinds than headwinds. With consumers responding to cost-of-living pressures, the broker has seen improving trends for takeaway and delivery food. It expects the industry can outperform against a slowing macro backdrop.

While Jarden sees the outlook for Collins Foods as positive, with management executing well and positive expansion in new channels such as Uber Eats, it does see the company as being more likely to suffer margin pressure than peers.

The Neutral rating and target price of $9.20 are retained.

This report was published on October 3, 2023.

Target price is $9.20 Current Price is $9.16 Difference: $0.04

If CKF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.99, suggesting upside of 20.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 40.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 46.6, implying annual growth of 328.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 49.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.0, implying annual growth of 33.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources