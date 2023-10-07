The Market In Numbers – 7 Oct 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 06 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11287.030 -0.08% -0.08% -0.08% -1.62% -5.28% All Ordinaries 7143.00 -1.47% -1.47% -1.47% -1.09% -3.49% S&P ASX 200 6954.20 -1.34% -1.34% -1.34% -1.20% -3.46% S&P ASX 300 6901.10 -1.40% -1.40% -1.40% -1.45% -3.58% Communication Services 1473.50 -0.88% -0.88% -0.88% 4.42% -4.16% Consumer Discretionary 3002.60 -1.97% -1.97% -1.97% 9.97% 2.00% Consumer Staples 12278.10 -0.34% -0.34% -0.34% -2.11% -7.64% Energy 10926.20 -6.60% -6.60% -6.60% -1.01% 0.91% Financials 6275.80 -0.45% -0.45% -0.45% -1.30% 0.90% Health Care 37243.20 -0.57% -0.57% -0.57% -10.01% -9.80% Industrials 6407.80 -1.89% -1.89% -1.89% 2.78% -5.72% Info Technology 1696.20 -1.47% -1.47% -1.47% 20.68% -7.29% Materials 16974.40 -1.42% -1.42% -1.42% -3.23% -5.86% Real Estate 2902.40 -0.82% -0.82% -0.82% -3.35% -4.65% Utilities 8291.70 -1.79% -1.79% -1.79% -0.24% -5.07% A-REITs 1298.80 -0.51% -0.51% -0.51% -2.59% -4.13% All Technology Index 2438.60 -1.16% -1.16% -1.16% 21.60% 0.91% Banks 2578.50 -0.11% -0.11% -0.11% -2.56% 3.27% Gold Index 6269.40 0.14% 0.14% 0.14% 5.93% -5.27% Metals & Mining 5647.00 -1.53% -1.53% -1.53% -5.05% -6.77%

The World

Index 06 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7494.58 -1.49% -1.49% -1.49% 0.57% -0.49% DAX30 15229.77 -1.02% -1.02% -1.02% 9.38% -5.69% Hang Seng 17485.98 -1.82% -1.82% -1.82% -11.60% -7.56% Nikkei 225 30994.67 -2.71% -2.71% -2.71% 18.78% -6.61% DJIA 33407.58 -0.30% -0.30% -0.30% 0.79% -2.91% S&P500 4308.50 0.48% 0.48% 0.48% 12.22% -3.19% Nasdaq Comp 13431.34 1.60% 1.60% 1.60% 28.33% -2.59%

Metals & Minerals

Index 06 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1819.80 -2.39% -2.39% -2.39% 1.48% -4.63% Silver (oz) 20.94 -7.39% -7.39% -7.39% -10.82% -7.06% Copper (lb) 3.5610 -3.56% -3.56% -3.56% -5.13% -4.19% Aluminium (lb) 0.9981 -1.16% -1.16% -1.16% -15.01% 4.21% Nickel (lb) 8.2100 -3.60% -3.60% -3.60% -35.83% -7.75% Zinc (lb) 1.1231 -2.30% -2.30% -2.30% -17.24% 7.10% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.15 6.79% 6.79% 6.79% 53.68% 30.16% Iron Ore (t) 117.42 -1.44% -1.44% -1.44% 6.33% 3.08%

Energy

Index 06 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 82.38 -10.17% -10.17% -10.17% 5.52% 17.92% Brent Crude 84.08 -11.62% -11.62% -11.62% 3.19% 13.15%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

