The Monday Report – 02 October 2023

Daily Market Reports | 8:57 AM

By Greg Peel

Choppy Finish

Thursday night saw a rebound on Wall Street within a weak month, driven by a glimmer of hope a US shutdown may yet be averted. Our futures closed up 45 points on Friday morning.

It was a stumbling start on Friday, with the ASX200 failing to find early traction but the index did manage to gain 40 points by early afternoon, only to meet a late sell-off.

It was the end-of-quarter, sector moves were mixed, and nothing much can be read into it.

By Friday night Wall Street – also dealing with end-of-quarter – saw that glimmer of hope extinguished, and it appeared a shutdown was inevitable. Thus at the close of Wall Street on Friday night, and the close of the SPI Overnight on Saturday morning, of down -15 points, what was to happen over the weekend was unknown.

Speaker McCarthy gave up on his party and appealed to the Democrats, and there followed a bipartisan bill to keep the government funded for 45 days which sailed through both the House and Senate. McCarthy will likely face a leadership challenge this week.

Thus Wall Street should enter October with at least some relief. The -15 point close in our futures can be disregarded.

Fundamentally, materials was the only story in town on Friday (+1.2%), with lithium and other battery mineral stocks fired up. Aside from analysts lining up to suggest a lithium price rebound ahead, Core Lithium ((CXO)) reported earnings and jumped 19.1%.

This lit a fire under other miners, many of which represent the largest cohort of the most shorted stocks on the ASX. Lithium stablemate Sayona Mining ((SYA)) rose 6.9%, and graphite miner Syrah Resources ((SYR)) jumped 14.6%.

Also supporting materials was China’s manufacturing PMI for September which, after four months of increases, snuck over the expansion line to 50.2. The services PMI rose to 51.7 from 51.0.

Otherwise, energy was the worst performer (-0.6%) on coal price weakness. Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) topped the index losers with -3.2%, with Coronado Resources ((CRN)) on -2.5%.

The snap-back rally for ResMed ((RMD)) ended with a -2.1% dip, taking healthcare down -0.4%, while real estate (-0.5%) and utilities (-0.4%) were the other defensive losers despite little action in bond yields, for once.

Next best performer after materials was discretionary (+0.5%), while the banks were mildly positive, but as suggested, nothing much to be read into the action.

The ASX200 lost just over -2% for the September quarter, but lost -3.5% in the month of September.

Melbourne’s back today from taking Friday off, while NSW is off today and it’s another week of school holidays. So thin markets.