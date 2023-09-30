The Market In Numbers – 30 Sep 2023

Australia | Sep 30 2023

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Sep 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11296.430 -0.67% -2.23% -5.20% -1.54% -5.20% All Ordinaries 7249.70 -0.28% -3.57% -2.05% 0.39% -2.05% S&P ASX 200 7048.60 -0.29% -3.51% -2.15% 0.14% -2.15% S&P ASX 300 6999.10 -0.29% -3.57% -2.21% -0.05% -2.21% Communication Services 1486.60 -0.12% -4.00% -3.30% 5.35% -3.30% Consumer Discretionary 3062.90 -0.62% -3.82% 4.05% 12.18% 4.05% Consumer Staples 12319.90 0.22% -2.22% -7.33% -1.78% -7.33% Energy 11698.90 1.98% 1.32% 8.05% 5.99% 8.05% Financials 6304.10 0.07% -1.72% 1.36% -0.85% 1.36% Health Care 37455.90 0.15% -6.89% -9.29% -9.49% -9.29% Industrials 6531.00 -0.61% -3.79% -3.91% 4.75% -3.91% Info Technology 1721.50 -1.45% -8.01% -5.90% 22.48% -5.90% Materials 17218.90 -0.97% -3.66% -4.51% -1.84% -4.51% Real Estate 2926.50 -1.17% -8.59% -3.86% -2.55% -3.86% Utilities 8442.90 -0.93% -2.93% -3.34% 1.58% -3.34% A-REITs 1305.50 -1.26% -8.72% -3.63% -2.09% -3.63% All Technology Index 2467.30 -0.32% -5.05% 2.10% 23.03% 2.10% Banks 2581.40 0.54% -1.30% 3.39% -2.45% 3.39% Gold Index 6260.50 -6.38% -8.89% -5.40% 5.77% -5.40% Metals & Mining 5734.90 -1.01% -3.37% -5.32% -3.58% -5.32%

The World

Index 29 Sep 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7608.08 -0.99% 2.27% 1.02% 2.10% 1.02% DAX30 15386.58 -1.10% -3.51% -4.71% 10.51% -4.71% Hang Seng 17809.66 -1.37% -3.11% -5.85% -9.97% -5.85% Nikkei 225 31857.62 -1.68% -2.34% -4.01% 22.09% -4.01% DJIA 33507.50 -1.34% -3.50% -2.62% 1.09% -2.62% S&P500 4288.05 -0.74% -4.87% -3.65% 11.68% -3.65% Nasdaq Comp 13219.32 0.06% -5.81% -4.12% 26.30% -4.12%

Metals & Minerals

Index 29 Sep 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1864.30 -2.88% -4.00% -2.30% 3.96% -2.30% Silver (oz) 22.61 -3.29% -8.05% 0.36% -3.71% 0.36% Copper (lb) 3.6926 0.75% -3.10% -0.65% -1.62% -0.65% Aluminium (lb) 1.0098 2.94% 3.45% 5.43% -14.02% 5.43% Nickel (lb) 8.5170 -0.76% -8.16% -4.30% -33.44% -4.30% Zinc (lb) 1.1495 1.56% 4.97% 9.62% -15.30% 9.62% Uranium (lb) weekly 68.50 4.58% 17.09% 21.89% 43.91% 21.89% Iron Ore (t) 119.14 0.91% 3.70% 4.59% 7.89% 4.59%

Energy

Index 29 Sep 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 91.71 2.32% 12.35% 31.28% 17.47% 31.28% Brent Crude 95.14 1.97% 10.69% 28.03% 16.76% 28.03%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms