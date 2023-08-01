Uranium Week: More Capacity Required

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

Calls are becoming more urgent for increased nuclear capacity globally.

-Nuclear capacity a pressing issue in Europe

-New and restarted generation projects increasing

-Uranium supply remains beholden to geopolitics

By Greg Peel

The Centre for Energy and Climate at the French Institute of International Relations said last week long-term operation of nuclear power plants in Europe needs to be a strategic decision taken to maintain the future stability and resilience of the electricity grid, as the region moves toward a dominant share of intermittent renewable energy sources in its generation mix, industry consultant TradeTech reports.

During the recent NuclearEurope 2023 conference held in Lyon, the director told attendees a decision is needed because as European electricity demand increases, the region may have its lowest level of available baseload capacity, particularly as baseload plants such as coal are shut down. Similar messages are emerging from Japan, Canada, the US and other countries.

As unprecedented heatwaves sweep the northern hemisphere, and scientists warn this will be the new normal, electricity generation capacity becomes ever more critical. Along with the normal hurdles that any re-emerging or new nuclear production faces is the consideration around geopolitics, a now glowing issue since the War.

And it’s not just the Putin problem. Niger has two significant uranium mines providing about 5% of world mining output from Africa's highest-grade uranium ores.

Trying Anyway

Last week the UK government unveiled measures to speed up preparations to enable construction to start on the Sizewell C Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of a network of new nuclear power stations — the first for the nation in over 30 years.

In Japan, another existing nuclear reactor has been restarted and is expected to return to commercial service in August.

In the US, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has authorised Southern Nuclear Operating Co to load fuel and begin operation of Unit 4 at the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant in Georgia.

Generation capacity is one thing, uranium and enriched uranium supply to fuel reactors is another.

Summer-Quiet

Activity in the spot uranium market remains muted at present due to northern summer holidays. TradeTech reports three off-market transactions were completed last week and another 650,000lbs U3O8 was concluded for delivery later this year.

TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator is unchanged at US$56.20/lb.

In the term markets, five transactions were concluded last week. Four of the transactions involve delivery in the mid-term period and one transaction calls for delivery beginning in 2026.

TradeTech’s term price indicators remain at US$58.50/lb (mid-term) and US$56.00/lb (long).

Uranium companies listed on the ASX:

ASX CODE DATE LAST PRICE WEEKLY % MOVE 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW P/E CONSENSUS TARGET UPSIDE/DOWNSIDE AGE 28/07/2023 0.0300 – 5.88% – 5.88% $0.08 $0.03 BKY 28/07/2023 0.3900 6.25% 6.25% $0.80 $0.25 BMN 28/07/2023 1.5100 – 2.82% – 2.82% $2.49 $1.19 $3.200 111.9% 111.9% BOE 28/07/2023 2.9000 – 1.71% – 1.71% $3.29 $1.97 $3.440 18.6% 18.6% DYL 28/07/2023 0.6600 – 5.80% – 5.80% $1.25 $0.48 $1.040 57.6% 57.6% EL8 28/07/2023 0.3000 0.00% $0.64 $0.27 ERA 28/07/2023 0.0400 2.27% 2.27% $0.30 $0.03 LOT 28/07/2023 0.2100 7.69% 7.69% $0.30 $0.15 $0.530 152.4% 152.4% NXG 28/07/2023 6.9800 0.58% 0.58% $7.21 $0.00 PDN 28/07/2023 0.7400 – 2.65% – 2.65% $0.96 $0.52 -21.8 $1.080 45.9% 45.9% PEN 28/07/2023 0.1000 – 1.00% – 1.00% $0.21 $0.10 $0.310 210.0% 210.0% SLX 28/07/2023 3.7700 1.65% 1.65% $5.32 $2.56 $5.800 53.8% 53.8%

