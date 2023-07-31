Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 31, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:18 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AKE ALQ BPT BXB CTD CWY CXO EVS FMG GDF MAD MP1 MQG NXS PME (2) QAN QOR QUB RIO SFR SOM WOR

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.66

Jarden rates ((CXO)) as Sell (5) -

Ouch! Core Lithium's FY24 guidance has fallen well short of consensus forecasts after lower recoveries at 49% disappointed expectations of 72%, reports Jarden.

Production sat -30% below the previous forecasts. No FY25 guidance was provided but the broker expects production will be below that of FY24 (consensus had forecast steady production) given plant availability and mine sequencing.

To add insult to injury, implied C1 costs at the midpoint exceeded forecasts by -56% and future capex is uncertain.

The company closed the financial year with cash of $153m.

The brokers feels vindicated with its Sell rating, and cuts its target price to 41c from 53c.

This report was published on July 25, 2023.

Target price is $0.41 Current Price is $0.66 Difference: minus $0.25 (current price is over target).

If CXO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $0.72, suggesting upside of 10.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 60.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 72.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.1, implying annual growth of 911.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.09

Wilsons rates ((EVS)) as Overweight (1) -

EnviroSuite provided a "solid" quarter with annual recurring revenue of $59.4m slightly ahead of Wilsons' estimates. Industrial continues to be the main growth driver and this is expected to continue into FY24 with the company experiencing strong interest from mining and waste clients.

The FY23 results in August are likely to be a potential catalyst, the broker contends, providing greater clarity around the balance sheet and how the path to break even will be funded. In turn, this should remove a key issue for investors.

Overweight rating maintained. Target is $0.17.

This report was published on July 27, 2023.

Target price is $0.17 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.078

If EVS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FMG FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $21.68

Goldman Sachs rates ((FMG)) as Sell (5) -

Fortescue Metals reported a June quarter operating result that was in line with Goldman Sachs' estimates. The main focus was on FY24 guidance and the ramp up of Iron Bridge magnetite.

Guidance of 90 2-19 7mt for FY24 iron ore shipments includes 7mt from Iron Bridge, which implies a step down in haematite production. The broker notes the company is still aiming to take five decarbonisation projects to FID stage by the end of 2023.

Goldman Sachs retains a Sell rating for Fortescue Metals and reduces the target to $14.50 from $15.00.

This report was published on July 27, 2023.

Target price is $14.50 Current Price is $21.68 Difference: minus $7.18 (current price is over target).

If FMG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.85, suggesting downside of -23.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 187.50 cents and EPS of 275.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 275.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 186.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 92.26 cents and EPS of 168.16 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 212.3, implying annual growth of -23.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 132.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GDF GARDA PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.21

Moelis rates ((GDF)) as Buy (1) -

Garda Property's FY23 results were broadly in line with Moelis' estimates. The broker considers the company's industrial development pipeline attractive and undervalued at current levels.

Garda Property has also successfully secured ICR covenant reductions which the broker assesses should enable it to deliver on the development pipeline and add material levels of income to the portfolio over the next couple of years.

The main catalyst is a successful sale of Botanicca 7 & 9 at or around book value. Buy rating retained. Target edges down to $1.75 from $1.77.

This report was published on July 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $1.21 Difference: $0.54

If GDF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.30 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.91.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.07.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources