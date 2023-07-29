The Market In Numbers – 29 Jul 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11946.740 0.05% 0.25% 0.25% 4.13% All Ordinaries 7616.10 1.19% 2.90% 2.90% 5.46% S&P ASX 200 7403.60 1.23% 2.78% 2.78% 5.18% S&P ASX 300 7356.80 1.17% 2.79% 2.79% 5.06% Communication Services 1578.50 2.91% 2.67% 2.67% 11.86% Consumer Discretionary 3036.10 1.84% 3.14% 3.14% 11.20% Consumer Staples 13241.90 0.56% -0.39% -0.39% 5.58% Energy 11784.80 3.42% 8.84% 8.84% 6.77% Financials 6520.40 0.88% 4.83% 4.83% 2.55% Health Care 40400.60 0.52% -2.16% -2.16% -2.38% Industrials 6934.00 1.44% 2.02% 2.02% 11.22% Info Technology 1917.00 2.96% 4.78% 4.78% 36.39% Materials 18263.20 0.85% 1.28% 1.28% 4.12% Real Estate 3164.00 1.41% 3.95% 3.95% 5.36% Utilities 9126.00 0.82% 4.49% 4.49% 9.80% A-REITs 1404.90 1.28% 3.71% 3.71% 5.36% All Technology Index 2575.80 3.58% 6.59% 6.59% 28.44% Banks 2655.20 1.42% 6.34% 6.34% 0.34% Gold Index 6733.10 -1.37% 1.74% 1.74% 13.76% Metals & Mining 6098.10 0.30% 0.67% 0.67% 2.53%

The World

Index 28 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7694.27 0.40% 2.16% 2.16% 3.25% DAX30 16469.75 1.81% 1.99% 1.99% 18.29% Hang Seng 19916.56 4.41% 5.29% 5.29% 0.68% Nikkei 225 32759.23 1.41% -1.30% -1.30% 25.54% DJIA 35459.29 0.66% 3.06% 3.06% 6.97% S&P500 4582.23 1.01% 2.96% 2.96% 19.34% Nasdaq Comp 14316.66 1.60% 3.83% 3.83% 36.79%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1946.80 -1.13% 2.03% 2.03% 8.57% Silver (oz) 24.11 -2.47% 7.01% 7.01% 2.68% Copper (lb) 3.8533 0.80% 3.67% 3.67% 2.66% Aluminium (lb) 0.9774 -0.47% 2.05% 2.05% -16.77% Nickel (lb) 9.7885 2.53% 9.99% 9.99% -23.50% Zinc (lb) 1.1067 2.51% 5.54% 5.54% -18.45% Uranium (lb) weekly 56.20 0.63% 0.00% 0.00% 18.07% Iron Ore (t) 111.36 -0.95% -2.24% -2.24% 0.84%

Energy

Index 28 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 80.09 5.90% 14.64% 14.64% 2.59% Brent Crude 83.86 5.31% 12.85% 12.85% 2.92%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

