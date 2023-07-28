Research To Download: Amaero, Carly, Freelancer, Sensen Networks, Wrkr, And More

-Amaero International ((3DA)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=04E6FD35-F066-D52A-FF94AEB002399CD2

-Carly Holdings ((CL8)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=04F379C3-05A4-0CA0-088CD0F62E078522

-Empire Energy ((EEG)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05001B25-9E90-1621-C28CDC7C02E0C746

-Freelancer ((FLN)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=06520333-B2D8-02D2-496312084024FCBE

-Kinatico ((KYP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=050BD7AC-BB38-7140-566448E3E14755F3

-Pureprofile ((PPL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=0518182C-F76F-BD54-A34B6AB4A5101FE6

-Regal Investment Fund ((RF1)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05D39816-B5C5-59F8-FFCEA2E340F72AE3

-Respiri ((RSH)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=065DC1EC-9BC6-4DD9-0DCE6A4AC9FF25CF

-Schrole Group ((SCL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=0524C703-08FE-1A72-8115BB1D13006A8D

-Sensen Networks ((SNS)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=06752FD5-F42F-52CC-1D4D8C31AD49DE48

-Wrkr ((WRK)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05321B6A-CCDF-B39C-AAC3161D28549B87

-US Student Housing REIT ((USQ)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05A73440-952B-6156-D03AB453EE6F7700

Plus also:

-Pallas FM Trust by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05812096-FD1F-4816-7390A6D9FF56D6AC

-Pallas Warehouse Trust No 3 by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=05990AC8-E6C0-8090-E6845020361190C2

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

