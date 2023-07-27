Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 27, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:51 PM

BEN BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $9.27

Goldman Sachs rates ((BEN)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs notes Bendigo & Adelaide Bank has emphasised its intention is to grow at, or better than, system levels only if generating appropriate returns.

Based on APRA monthly data in May, the broker calculates the bank's three-month annualised growth in total lending has returned to 0.9x system levels, from -0.3x in December, and housing lending is now at 1.4x system, from -0.1x.

Hence, at the results on August 14, Goldman Sachs will be interested in any update on the volume strategy going forward as well as management's perspective on the competitive landscape.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is reduced to $9.58 from $9.60.

This report was published on July 21, 2023.

Target price is $9.58 Current Price is $9.27 Difference: $0.31

If BEN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.59, suggesting upside of 2.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 60.00 cents and EPS of 89.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.7, implying annual growth of 10.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 81.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.0, implying annual growth of -10.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.63

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (2) -

Beach Energy posted a strong FY24 revenue, thanks to record realised gas prices and strong sales volumes.

Jarden expect continued strength in gas in FY24 Otway's Enterprise Well connects ahead of the Waitsia start-up in the coming June half.

While the broker expects improved free cash flow, it believes capital expenditure could outpace forecasts, and notes costs also remain under pressure.

Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $1.70 from $1.65.

This report was published on July 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.70 Current Price is $1.63 Difference: $0.07

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.92, suggesting upside of 19.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 14.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.6, implying annual growth of -24.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.50 cents and EPS of 19.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.99%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.4, implying annual growth of 28.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

Wilsons rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons reviews its recent initiation of coverage on Beach Energy and makes minor updates to its model while also anticipating delays in Waitsia stage 2.

The broker believes the business is positioned to benefit from a tightening east coast gas market and will be able to lift contract pricing. Overweight rating reiterated. Target is $2.01.

This report was published on July 25, 2023.

Target price is $2.01 Current Price is $1.63 Difference: $0.38

If BPT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.92, suggesting upside of 19.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 16.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.6, implying annual growth of -24.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 22.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.4, implying annual growth of 28.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $21.48

Goldman Sachs rates ((BRG)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Goldman Sachs continues to maintain a structurally positive view on Breville Group for the long-term, although the strong stock performance, and the risk of a softer environment in the US and Australasia, means the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy.

Recent updates from industry peers and customers signal to the broker there could be increased risk of top-line pressure, particularly in the US and Asia Pacific. Target is steady at $22.50.

This report was published on July 25, 2023.

Target price is $22.50 Current Price is $21.48 Difference: $1.02

If BRG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.18, suggesting upside of 6.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 76.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.3, implying annual growth of -0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 89.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.3, implying annual growth of 13.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

Jarden rates ((BRG)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden assesses the pace of Breville Group's covid recovery and believes US and EU sales are bottoming but suspects further downside may reveal itself for Australia and New Zealand.

The broker observes consumption trends remain positive and spies cost of goods tailwinds, which Jarden says should relieve pressure from the rising cost of doing business.

All up, the broker expects a delayed normalisation to fall somewhere between July 2024 and June 2025. In the meantime, the broker spies margin support, a continued recovery in the global macro environment; structural tailwinds as coffee-consumption-from-home trend beds down, and new market and NPD growth

Jarden's long-term view is for strong global growth and the broker expects Breville will continue gaining market share in a strong market with its premium brand.

Neutral rating retained. Target price rises to $19.50 from $18.80.

This report was published on July 25, 2023.

Target price is $19.50 Current Price is $21.48 Difference: minus $1.98 (current price is over target).

If BRG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $23.18, suggesting upside of 6.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 77.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.3, implying annual growth of -0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 86.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.3, implying annual growth of 13.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $7.09

Jarden rates ((CGF)) as Overweight (2) -

Aware Super has appointed Challenger to help derisk its defined benefit pension fund by providing a $619m group lifetime annuity.

This represents a 13% increase in Challenger's lifetime annuity book.

Jarden says while short-term benefits are minimal, the broker expects the annuity could yield a 2% increase in group profit before tax.

The broker also says the deal highlights the company's opportunity around longer duration institutional annuities.

Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $7.30 from $7.20.

This report was published on July 27, 2023.

Target price is $7.30 Current Price is $7.09 Difference: $0.21

If CGF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $7.01, suggesting downside of -2.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.60 cents and EPS of 46.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.3, implying annual growth of 15.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.10 cents and EPS of 54.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.5, implying annual growth of 25.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.