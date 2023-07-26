Material Matters: Copper, Nickel & Iron Ore

Commodities | 11:10 AM

The general outlook for commodities; copper's unique qualities and upside; rising supply to weigh on nickel pricing & a bearish view on iron ore.

Citi maintains its neutral-to-bearish stance on base metals over the next six to nine months, while more broadly across commodity markets, ANZ Bank expects prices will remain range-bound for the time being due to ongoing lacklustre demand.

Coal, gas and gold are the exceptions when it comes to demand.

The requirement for coal is picking up due to lower hydro-power generation in China, while the gas market is stabilising on increasing Asian demand, explains ANZ.

Warmer weather in both Asia and Europe is expected to support gas demand, along with coal-to-gas switching.

A recent pullback in both US bond yields and the US dollar has supported gold prices, and the bank suggests confirmation of the Federal Reserves terminal federal funds cash rate will be a further positive.

Central banks excluding Turkey are still net buyers of gold, while physical demand is considered healthy in the Asian market.

A further drop in July inflation data in the US should put a rise to US$2,000/oz back in play during August, believes Citi.

After oscillating between US$72-78/bbl over May and June, Brent oil prices have inched above US$80/bbl, as export volumes from Russia and Saudi Arabia have fallen, yet demand is yet to show any material improvement, observes the bank.

Rising Russian oil exports are thought to pose downside risk, as oil is trading above the Group of Seven (G7) price cap of US$60/bbl. Also, leading indicators such as rig counts are signalling supply is likely to disappoint in coming months, explains ANZ, and road traffic levels in China are easing.

Chinese steel demand has remained soft due to lean seasonal demand and a background of deteriorating property indicators, observes ANZ, while steel mills are incurring losses, limiting the chances of any immediate increase in Chinese steel production.

Outside of China, European steel production is stabilising as fears of an energy crisis ease. In the US, rebounding steel demand is expected, if a rising US mill utilisation rate is anything to go by.

Overall, steel inventories are experiencing a seasonal rise, while iron ore inventories are falling, which could spur imports, according to ANZ Bank.

Meanwhile, softening manufacturing activity suggests to the analysts industrial metals demand will remain subdued over coming months, while battery material prices are stabilising amid strong electric vehicle sales.

Citis near term neutral-to-bearish stance on base metals is based on a greater impact from further weakening in developed markets growth compared to the upside from a modest strengthening in Chinese growth through the second half of 2023.

Citi notes industrial metals are down year-to-date by -13%, while softs, precious metals and agriculture are up 14%, 4%, and 3%, respectively.

A unique set of characteristics suggests copper provides the best exposure to the energy transition thematic and will likely be the first trade investors put on as global growth fears subside.

Citi assigns an 80% probability of higher copper prices over the medium term.

The broker anticipates demand share from decarbonisation-related uses, such as power generation, grid storage and electric vehicles, will more than double to 22% in 2030 versus 2022.

Meanwhile, traditional copper demand sectors with greater sensitivity to global cyclical growth are expected to continue dominating overall consumption.

For the near-term, Citi points out physical demand is constrained as Europe and the US head towards economic recession and China's growth remains sluggish despite optimism for fresh stimulus.

The broker is neither outright bearish or outright bullish on commodities for the balance of the third quarter of 2023.

However, its suggested investors buy copper at or below US$8,000/t over the next six-to-nine months in the expectation of the price reaching US$12,000/t during 2025, with a bull case of US$15,000/t.

This compares to -10-15% downside in the analysts bear case scenario.

Copper is the only commodity in the major commodity futures indices that has strong decarbonisation-related demand growth, according to Citi.

The metal is already a feature of major commodities indices and has its own futures-based ETF, so is more readily able to attract higher allocation from index funds, as well as fromretail and traditional equity investors, explains the broker.

Other unique qualities of copper include liquidity and the all-important ESG friendliness.

There is also limited physical pushback to speculation-led price rallies in copper, notes Citi, since end-user demand and mine supply are relatively inelastic to price.