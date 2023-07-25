Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 25, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jul 25 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABP ACL ANP ARF AWC BHP BWP CBA CHC CIP CLW CNI COF CQE CQR DXS EVN FLT GMG GPT HDN HMC INA LIC MGR MHJ MIN (2) NSR QBE (2) RGN SCG SGP STO TLX (2) VCX ZIP

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.61

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

Marking to market means Jarden reviews A-REITs, updating its models from recent analysis of rental and expense growth. The broker's preference is for those companies with the strongest medium-term EPS/FFO growth.

Jarden also believes the peak of the rate cycle is arguably closer and with many of the concerns about debt costs, asset valuations and property fundamentals well understood FY24 could prove to be a trough in earnings momentum for many A-REITs.

Abacus Property's rating is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight and the target is lowered to $2.85 from $3.20.

This report was published on July 20, 2023.

Target price is $2.85 Current Price is $2.61 Difference: $0.24

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.17, suggesting upside of 21.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.6, implying annual growth of -67.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 15.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.6, implying annual growth of -5.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.12

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as No Rating (-1) -

The ACCC Commissioner has stated that the proposed acquisition by Australian Clinical Labs for Healius would likely substantially lessen competition in the Australian pathology services market.

The former has issued a brief response, highlighting this is a "preliminary" view and stated it will continue to work with the commission in relation to the issues identified.

Goldman Sachs does not have a rating or target for either stock.

This report was published on July 20, 2023.

Current Price is $3.12. Target price not assessed.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANP ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.06

Wilsons rates ((ANP)) as Overweight (1) -

Antisense Therapeutics has completed a $8.35m institutional placement and announced a further $1.5m share purchase plan to provide interim funding to progress the initial phases of the phase IIb European trial in DMD.

This capital raising was not included in modelling but Wilsons envisages interruptions to the trial progress, amid regulator delays, have probably driven the need for additional funding. The broker retains a positive view on ATL1102 in DMD.

Overweight rating retained. Target is reduced to 30c from 36c.

This report was published on July 21, 2023.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.06 Difference: $0.245

If ANP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 445% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.72.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources